Pedestrians need to assume responsibility

Las Vegas has been labeled, according to statistics, one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians killed in vehicular accidents.

With just one month to finish this year, pedestrian fatalities in our city have become an epidemic. Sixty-two people lost their lives this year; many of them have been killed when crossing streets outside of a crosswalk.

There is no doubt that many of these fatalities are caused by drivers who have chosen to drink and drive, thinking that alcohol would not affect their mental judgment and reflexes. Others found themselves in a tragic situation when someone decided to cross the street thinking they have plenty of time before a car approaches and the innocent driver finds that it is almost impossible to brake the car on time before hitting an irresponsible pedestrian.

We also need to be fair; the majority of these people are violating the law by crossing the street according to their wishes at any place they please. If the driver who hits that person happens NOT to be intoxicated, that irresponsible pedestrian is leaving that driver with a life-long trauma for the taking of a human life.

Metro officers cannot be around protecting and serving us 24/7. School Police, who so proudly identify themselves as “State Police,” should take a closer look at students from different schools, especially the ones at Clark High School, who are a danger to the community when they come out of school speaking on their cell phones while crossing the

street, kissing in the middle of the road, and walking very peacefully one step after the other as if they own the street with the notion that they are children. Yeah, right! If they are kissing and necking in the middle of the street, they are no longer children.

Not too long ago people were complaining about drivers using their cell phones, but now it is the pedestrians, completely unaware when they are crossing streets and parking lots, because they are involved in their dialing and conversations on their cell phones.

Once upon a time I had a sign in my car reading, “Hang up the phone and drive.” Now, I have another one, which reads, “Hang up the phone, walk and watch your child.”

I don’t get tired of telling about seeing a woman crossing Edna

Street, right on the corner of Decatur Blvd. (a very busy

intersection) with three children, probably six, seven and eight years old, pushing a stroller with another baby, her stomach ready to pop (hope she is not expecting twins), and her cell phone glued to her ear, involved in a conversation and holding traffic up to her convenience, and of course ignoring the safety of all those children.

Someone screamed at her, “Keep moving and watch those children.”

Without moving an inch she responded, “No English!” God forbid nothing happens to her or the children, because if that happens to be the case, she’ll be running up the stairs of the Clark County Courthouse speaking English better than Rodney Desmond Huddleston, the world’s expert on linguistic properties of scientific English.

I believe there would be fewer tragedies if police officers would take the time to stop and fine a person crossing in the middle of a street, as they do to drivers going through a yellow light when it is always impossible to brake at such short notice for the distance allowed.

Take a look at the memorial flowered cross that was placed on West Sahara Avenue and Arville, across from a convenience store, where a pedestrian was killed. That happened just steps from a traffic light, the normal place to cross a street. Does it take that long to walk a few steps to be on the safe side?

True, probably the driver who hit the person was intoxicated (I don’t know; I was not the investigating officer), but there was no excuse for crossing the street on such a busy street as Sahara Avenue when a traffic light was just a few feet away.

True, very true, that if a person has just half of a drink, that

person should have the common sense not to drive a vehicle; but it is also true that people, in general, should have the common sense to look for crossing signs and traffic lights when going across a street, avoid cell phone conversations when crossing streets and not pretend that the streets belong to them just because they believe they have rights.

Pedestrians as well as drivers need to be more careful. Drivers need to stay alert but pedestrians also need to have consideration for the person behind the wheel, to say nothing of their own safety.

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.

