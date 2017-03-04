Everything in life becomes fashion able sooner or later, and now the latest are protests and marches for everything some group of people want to use to attract attention.

Some, if they want a salary raise at work, don’t even try to improve and educate themselves hoping for a better position at work; they just march and protest.

If they don’t like what’s going on in the country, they protest about the president and his administration.

See what happened with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science awards last Sunday? All involved were anxious to deliver a speech criticizing and humiliating President Donald Trump, turning the event into a political “protest,” making a mockery of themselves worldwide.

I never thought I was going to see another monumental mistake as happened last year with Miss Universe when the wrong young lady was crowned, and then having to take the crown away from her in a packed public scene.

The Academy made a worse mistake, having their most chaotic conclusion.

Now everybody working at a fast food restaurant is ready to protest because they are unhappy with the money they are being paid. Of course, they do nothing but compare the salary of the presidents and CEO’s of the companies against what they take home.

According to reports, those protesters are very concerned that the CEO of the company which owns Taco Bell and KFC took home more than $22 million last year and the average full-time fast-food worker would have made about $19,000 a year, approximately more than 1,000 times what a typical worker would have made.

The worse feeling a person can hold inside is greed and envy. Greed doesn’t pay. When they applied for and accepted a job at a fast-food place or any other company for that matter, they knew ahead of the time what the pay was, and still they accepted the position.

It is a simple matter: if the salary is not what they expect, all they have to do or say is, “Thanks, but no thanks. I am going to go home, remain unemployed until I get the proper qualifications and apply for the CEO position.” Simple as that!

Let’s take as an example the Wal-Mart Stores… Its president and CEO, made $4,703,476 in total compensation. Of this total, $1,366,593 was received as salary. But, taking as an example the Wal-Mart store located on Charleston and Decatur Blvd., half of the people you encountered on the floors are Filipino. We can sense they are not happy to be there, they are rude and very seldom do they direct a customer in the right direction. In the Philippines they make $5.00 to $5.50 per day (yes, you read it right, per day); here they are making $7.75 an hour (or close to $10.00), which is approximately $282.50 a week, more than what they were making in the Philippines.

The majority of our fast-food restaurants such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Arby’s and others (the majority if which employees are Hispanic) are franchised restaurants. Do employees ever wonder what a franchise costs? It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Think, for just one second … If the owner of that fast-food restaurant cannot afford to raise salaries for everyone involved, what are those protesters going to do when they receive their pink slip with their last paycheck? They have very limited qualifications so they will now sit home and hope for an unemployment check and try to figure out how to cover their expenses since they were so greedy and ungrateful.

If they succeed with their demands, marches and protests, they probably will receive a raise to $15.00 per hour, but there is a strong possibility that the employer will not be able to give a raise to everyone and that raise would go to the most qualified and experienced employee, the rest of them will go to the unemployment line. So they will have wasted their time with all the demands, marches and protests.

Do they ever realize that — as the old saying goes — it is better to have a bird in the hand than a thousand flying around?

Can you imagine if all employees with Nevada Energy would start a march in protest because its CEO pocketed over $5 million in compensation, a lot more than what they make on a yearly basis? The whole town would go dark.

Please, we need to understand that our salaries are paid according to our education, qualifications, and experience. Otherwise, you need to go and become a member of the Culinary Union to apply at one of the casinos that will take you even if you are totally illiterate and/or illegal. There are hundreds of people working for our local hotels who don’t know how to read and write in any language, with the support of the Culinary Union.