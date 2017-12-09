Our Wishes for a Better Governmental New Year

Many Las Vegans may have been taken by surprise with the news of Congressman Ruben Kihuen being a pervert, but not those of us at the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper.

We believe in the saying, “Tell me who your friends are and that will show us who you are” and we all know who Congressman Kihuen’s friends are.

Kihuen is known as the protégé of the octogenarian former minority leader and the illegal Godfather of those he once wanted to deport during his 1993 campaign, Harry Reid.

Most elected Democrats want Kihuen to resign but his arrogance does not let him make that decision, but he should follow the pattern of his once political teacher and mentor, former County Commission Chairman Dario Herrera, and resign.

As the good Democrat that Kihuen is, he “doesn’t recall” any of the circumstances the former staff member described and went on to remind the constituents of his district — and Nevadans as a whole — how good and hard-working he is.

However, many people remember him as the Nevada lawmaker who spent most of his time watching television talking about himself, and as one man said, “patting himself on the back” since, if it were not for Harry Reid, he would not have been elected to dog catcher.

History speaks for us; it is no secret that we do not like Ruben

Kihuen, but there should be a little more than what his accuser wants to make us believe because so far he is not as bad as his fellow Democrats who, as senior citizens, want to still be another Hugh Hefner, the late owner of Playboy magazine famous for having young girls around him at all times, despite the fact that they are married and have children old enough to run for office.

It is now pretty well known that many Democrats have become infamous for their flirtatious nature, making unwanted passes, having extramarital affairs, for abusing their power with interns and staff members who had no choice but to accept their unsolicited advances or quit, and even in one case for leaving their victim to drown in a lake. But Ruben Kihuen is not in that category because he is single, is not in a relationship that we know of; however, he should be a little more sensitive to his position and keep his hands tied in the back and his mouth taped shut when it comes to staff or anyone else that has to do with his political career; Kihuen should keep his political life way separate from his “male necessities.”

We see the Ruben Kihuen story as a good example as what we all are used to seeing as the political pattern that has existed for eternity and that has to come to an end, regardless of party affiliation.

If we can be a nation that can accept same sex marriage, overcome the old-fashioned mentality that biracial relationships are not allowed, and have transgender persons running for political office, we can also be a nation wherein men do not feel superior to women and politicians do not live under the assumption that they are superior to those who

elected them to office.

Want changes? Then we need changes in many places, starting with those who profess one thing, then do something else. Let’s find a way to be more honest with each other and let hypocrisy be a thing of the past.

We are only weeks from the new year; let’s start that New Year with new resolutions that we can keep and promises that we can live with: changes that we all know need to be made and improvements that have been needed for a very long time, creating a new hope that we all can live with.

As a nation we need to work on bettering ourselves, we need to see our elected officials respect all citizens more, and we need those officials to realize that they are not better than the rest of the nation.

Let’s make this new year the year when we have our elected officials feel and be as equal to us as possible, having the same insurance benefits and the same retirement plans as the rest of the American people.

We would like to see the U.S. Senators and House Representatives have the same term limits as the president of the United States, with two four-year terms like everyone else in office, making this a fair-minded country in the eyes of the world.

We would also like to see a more transparent and level-headed, fair-minded government, creating a more truly democratic-run nation wherein we all have respect for each and all others, and appreciation for our differences; and above all, along with that respect for each other, respect for the values of this great nation.