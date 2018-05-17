Our Choice for Sheriff

Our all-the-way endorsement has to go to former police detective Gordon Martines. Martines was and still is the only police detective with the courage of attacking his superiors while still carrying the badge and the gun that make many male officers men for a day.

Martines has seen his long time (police) partner Luis Arrojo and (Sgt) Steve Junge cowardly lie under oath to please their immediate supervisor afraid of former Sheriff Doug Gillespie.

In November Martines took his immediate supervisor, Lt. James Thomas Melton — who today is awaiting trial for many charges of corruption and fraud against the elderly — to task with a 2011 Federal Lawsuit, when Lt. Melton wanted to force Martines to alter files and destroy evidence, and even threatened his life twice, while on duty at the robbery-homicide bureau.

In keeping with his detective nature and experience, Martines has recently learned of a “Ghost Precinct,” or phony election precinct, that carried 22,000 votes during the last election that went all the way to the final tabulation. Martines will continue to investigate this horrible election fraud and find out who is responsible, and continue to push for paper ballots.

Martines wants a clean police department, and if he is elected, he will not be afraid to clean up the corruption, which is what most people in Clark County want.

Last but not least, Gordon Martines has a special place in the hearts of many of the Las Vegas Tribune family members for his many contributions to this newspaper by buying air time for many years to keep his own radio show; with the air time Gordon Martines has contributed he could have air time on Fox News or any other network.

Martines has bought enough ink to buy pages in the local section of the daily newspaper writing his well known column “From the Desk of Gordon Martines,” while with that money he could have printed his own newspaper but never asked for anything in return.

Gordon Martines is honest; he is a real cop and he is an accomplished law and order man who will insist on an open door department where everyone has access to the sheriff, but no one controls the sheriff.

Martines has been, is now and intends to be after any election, a good

listener to all members of all the communities: a quality that not many have, especially no Sheriff that we have ever known.

It is time for a new Sheriff in Town!

Our recommendation is definitely for Gordon Martines, the only real candidate for Sheriff of Clark County.