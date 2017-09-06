Review-Journal put Target on Oscar Goodman’s Back

For years the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the alleged largest newspaper in Nevada, has enjoyed attacking the famous criminal defense attorney and former Las Vegas mayor, Oscar Goodman.

And now that the owner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is also the owner of the convention center, which could compete with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority where Oscar Goodman is employed, the former mayor is the perfect target.

Goodman’s salary at the LVCVA is perhaps the smallest salary he has earned in a very long time, and for the job he performs, it is a very small salary indeed.

A group of reporters — that could be doing better things to help the community — has been assigned to find reasons to criticize the well-known Goodman.

Oscar Goodman is supposed to be the Las Vegas Ambassador, and as part of his job he is supposed to be in contact with hotels and casinos, but now the Las Vegas Review-Journal is concerned with how Goodman is getting from point A to point B in our city.

So far none of the trips that Goodman has taken at the expense of the LVCVA have been for personal use; he has not been taken to any of his favorite places, such as the Bagel Café or Piero’s Restaurant.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is too concerned with how the LVCVA spends its money, but they have not commented on the half million dollar salary paid to the new Higher Education Chancellor with taxpayer’s money.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has not shown any concern over how the Clark County Commissioner Chairman forced an extra tax on the people to help with the construction of the new stadium that up to now is not even a reality.

There is nothing wrong with having a new stadium that could be beneficial to Las Vegas and to our economy, but it should not be forced onto our residents just to make it easy for a bunch of billionaires, or to be on their good side when the Chairman runs for governor of the state.

The billionaire owner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who also owns one of the most luxurious and largest casino-hotels on the Strip, also owns the convention center, which is in some kind of competition with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, a facility that has been serving our gaming industry and working together with the local media for over half a century.

For a very long time most of the pictures that appear in almost every one of the local publications were coming out of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pressroom.

At one time Las Vegas used to be a normal city, and as such, was proud to have more than one newspaper (in fact there was a time when Las Vegas had three daily newspapers, two of them with a morning and evening edition like any other normal city) and perhaps even a dozen weekly newspapers, plus a few magazines and one Spanish language newspaper.

All that until the Las Vegas Review-Journal decided to eliminate all the competition — because even some of the weeklies were better publications than the “largest Nevada newspaper,” known as the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Back in the sixties the Las Vegas Sun, under the direction of its founder, the late Hank Greenspun, was considered the most read newspaper and the best in the city.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal wanted to control the minds of the locals and brainwash those who read their newspaper, but thanks to social media and radio talk show hosts Kevin Wall, Allan Stock and Wayne Allyn Root, the newspaper has not been able to succeed.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal needs to make better use of its reporters; instead of attacking Oscar Goodman for keeping the Las Vegas casinos busy making money to be used within the community, the supposedly “largest newspaper” needs to keep a better eye on our government that is out of control, dig into why the Nevada System of Higher Education is spending half a million on one man who never stays put more than a few years in any job he ever had.

Tom Reilly may be the wonderboy for some elected officials and perhaps could be the wonder boy for the LGBTQ of Las Vegas, but again it may not be all it seems to be and many wonder how long he will stay at the Nevada System of Higher Education before jumping ship again when he finds another sucker that will offer him a few dollars more.

Thom Reilly left the county job where he was earning $230,000 to accept a job with the System of Higher Education as Vice Chancellor; three months later he jumped ship and left that position with the System of Higher Education to join Harrah’s Corporation for more money, and quietly ended up in Arizona, until he lined up this new job for half a mil, making his reputation a little flaky and his position up for sale to the highest bidder, ignoring loyalty and dependability with four high-priced jobs in one single decade — averaging less than four years per job; a good and reasonable Director of Human Resource or a decent and intelligent CEO would not see his record as positive as the System of Higher Education apparently sees it.

Reilly also parlayed an extra ten grand for his car allowance and another eight G’s for incidentals; the Las Vegas Review-Journal questioned why Goodman could not afford to pay for his own transportation, and Las Vegas Tribune asked if with half a million dollar salary, why Mr. Reilly still could not afford to fill his gas tank and pay for his own meals.