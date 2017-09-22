(HORN NEWS ) — Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was fired from the network following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. But recently discovered documents cast major doubt on the legitimacy of one of the accuser’s stories.

Perquita Burgess worked for Fox as a clerical temp in 2008 and made claims that O’Reilly sexually harassed her by complimenting her looks and calling her “hot chocolate.”

But documents found by Newsmax reveal this woman has a history of lying to law enforcement, and was arrested in 2015 for making a false report and obstructing court order.

The Detroit police report shows Burgess called police alleging her boyfriend had hit her in the face with a gun, and “appeared intoxicated” when officers arrived.

When the officer asked where the gun was, she told him there was no gun.

O’Reilly addressed the failure of the media to investigate his accusers, saying, “The press just printed everything she said. She’s on The View and nobody’s even checking her out? I mean come on.”

O’Reilly made it clear he believed Burgess’ accusations to be complete fabrications, telling the media that he didn’t even know Burgess.

“I had no idea who this woman was,” O’Reilly told Newsmax. “So when it came out, it was stunning.”

She appeared on ‘The View’ telling the hosts that O’Reilly would make a grunting sound when he passed her desk.

She also claimed he once called her, “hot chocolate” and claimed his remark was “very plantational.”

The liberal media fed into Burgess account without any background information and didn’t even attempt to find the alleged “smoking gun.”

While there is no proof whether her account of sexual harassment by O’Reilly is true or not, her past speaks volumes about her relationship with the truth.