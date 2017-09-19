By Dr. Rick R. Redalen

Why are the American People surprised to find so many of their young people overdosing on opioids? Do you realize we are one of two countries in the world that allow big pharma to advertise directly to their people? The other country is New Zealand. If you Google “Opioid overdosing New Zealand” it appears New Zealand is having the same overdose problems as the United States.

A new study of the growing United States opioid epidemic reveals that deaths from overdoses have nearly doubled over the past seven years, while increasing acute care costs and hospitalizations are taxing health care systems.

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel, Harvard Medical School and University of Chicago analyzed nearly 23 million adult hospital admissions at 162 hospitals in 44 states over a seven-year period: January 1, 2009 through September 30, 2015.

“We found a 34 percent increase in overdose-related ICU admissions while ICU opioid deaths nearly doubled during that same period,” according to Dr. Lena Novack, Ph.D., a lecturer in BGU’s School of Public Health. The mortality rates of these patients climbed at roughly the same rate, on average, with a steeper rise in deaths of patients admitted to the ICU for overdose after 2012.

The first thing Americans have to do is to get pharmaceutical companies to quit advertising drugs to our general population and especially our impressionable youth. No, Big Pharma does not care about the end results of this marketing and the reason they can get by with it is because our congressional leaders are in bed with Big Pharma. Do you suppose an industry such as Big Pharma which spends several hundred million dollars per year on lobbying is receiving nothing from our congressional leaders?

The answer is yes! Big Pharma is getting plenty from our congressional leaders. Americans pay more than any other country in the world for pharmaceuticals. Often we pay thousands of dollars more per prescription. Big Pharma says this occurs because of the astronomical costs of developing a new drug. That simply is not true. The true cost of developing a drug is shrouded in mystery, with many unverifiable figures reported by Big Pharma.

Drug Watch informs us that American law allows drug companies to set the prices for drugs and protects them from free-market competition. The laws regarding this came about during the reign of young George Bush. I can’t seem to trace the money trail, but I know it is there and well hidden. Why on Earth did this administration see fit to let Big Pharma charge anything they want without interference from our government? The rest of the world puts a limit on what companies can charge based on the benefit of the drug. If you have watched television lately you know the story about the benefits of a new medication takes about 30 seconds and the next five minutes are spent telling you about all the life threatening side effects.

Donald Light, a professor and expert on the pharma business model, said that while companies claim each new drug costs them $1.2 billion, the true cost is more like 60 million.

The industry also avoids talking about how much it spends on marketing, which is almost double what it spends on on R & D (research and development).

Ain’t America great? We are willing to make paupers out of our middle class citizens by stealing from them in a legal way, all the while aided and abetted by our congressional leaders and government. God bless America, the country on a freefall into the basket of other third world countries. We have already devolved past most of them when it comes to healthcare.

The point of all this is to remember Big Pharma is controlling America and when it comes to the opioid epidemic, they do not care how many people die as long as they continue to make billions of dollars on the sale of opioids.

* * * * *

Dr. Rick R. Redalen founded Quest Global Benefits in response to the high cost and poor delivery of medicine in America to improve health care outcomes for employees and reduces costs for employers. A unique combination of tools and resources to monitor, adjust and improve medical outcomes includes employee education, effective medical triage, advocacy services, chronic disease and medicine management and more. To learn more about better healthcare at lower costs visit www.QuestGlobalBenefits.com, call 855-733-7794 or email info@questglobalbenefits.com.