Hello President Trump,

Here’s how immigrant problems were handled in the past. Why not use it to stop the problem now.

Being used in the past you should not have any problems in using it again.

McCarran-Walter Act Of 1952

This Act had been forgotten until recently; it has been a law for almost 65 years. Here are the historic facts that would seem to indicate that many, if not most, of the people we elect to work for us in Washington DC do NOT have the slightest idea of what laws already exist in OUR country.

Known as the McCarran-Walter Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, allows for the “…suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by the President, whenever the President finds that the entry of aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States. The President may, by proclamation, and for such a period as he shall deem necessary, may suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants or impose any restrictions on the entry of aliens he may deem to be appropriate.”

And who do you suppose last utilized this process? Why it was Democrat President Jimmy Carter, no less than 37 years ago, in 1979, to keep Iranians out of the United States. But he actually did more. He made ALL Iranian students, already in the United States, check in with the government. And then he deported a bunch of them. Seven thousand were found in violation of their visas, and a total of 15,000 Iranians were forced to leave the USA in 1979. Additionally, it is important to note that the McCarran-Walter Act also requires that an “…applicant for immigration must be of good moral character and in agreement with the principles of our Constitution.”

Therefore, if it is true that the Quran evidently forbids Muslims to swear allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, then perhaps, ALL Muslims could be refused immigration to OUR country.

Michael G. Radke