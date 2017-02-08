Go ahead, Open the Borders Let Everybody In

The State of Washington, joined by Minnesota, argued that President Donald Trump’s order to bar citizens of Muslim countries, issued just over a week ago, is unconstitutional, that it violates equal protection and due process guarantees, and the prohibition against a government-established religion.

When President Donald Trump signed the executive order that bars citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States, I could swear the president wasn’t thinking about religion, but the safety of the citizens of this nation. We already have plenty of fatalities; many lives have been lost, caused by terrorist attacks and all those wishing to come to this country who need to be inspected thoroughly.

We can never forget that the majority of the 9/11 catastrophe, probably the deadliest episode in the history of this country, came from Muslim countries, pilot students at Florida Pilot Schools who also visited Las Vegas. Who granted them visas without any background checks? This is something even Muslim people need to ask themselves.

I honestly believe that Muslim people already living in this country deserve our highest respect. Many of them are already American citizens; they were investigated when they first came in and later on when they applied for citizenship.

I have a friend who is Muslim and when we have a get-together at the office and he is invited, I make sure that none of the dishes have pork in them because that would be an insult to him, and we all owe him respect. In the same way that he respects my Catholic faith, I respect his.

U.S. District Court Judge for the State of Washington, James Robart, has temporarily halted President Trump’s executive order that bars citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from entering the United States as unconstitutional. It is well known that before President Bush nominated him to the federal bench, Judge Robart worked as an immigration attorney for Asian immigrants. The good judge needs to face reality; up until now Asians have not been involved in any terrorist attack against us.

The Department of Homeland Security and the State Department have already stopped enforcing President Trump’s executive order on immigration. Are we all waiting for the next terrorist attack that will kill thousands of people?

Call me cynical, as some do, but I believe there is always a solution to every problem. If Judge Robart believes that all refugees should be allowed to come in, let them in and immediately transport them to the states of Washington and Minnesota. Forget the wall on the Mexican border and concentrate on building walls around the states of Oregon, Idaho, and the Canadian province of British Columbia, surrounding the State of Washington.

Furthermore, build walls around the states of North and South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario, surrounding the State of Minnesota.

That way all refugees would be happily safe and protected by Washington federal Judge Robart and Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton. But please let them support all of them and cut all federal funding to those states.

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.