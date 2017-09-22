By Frank Holmes

If you want to know how much the left hates Donald Trump and his supporters, just consider this: A judge has been suspended for a month without pay — for wearing “Make America Great Again” hat!

A panel of his peers said that Justice Bernd Zabel’s decision to wear the pro-Trump slogan in court is an “inexplicable act of judicial misconduct.”

“Justice Zabel’s conduct that day gave rise to a perception by many that he was a Trump supporter and that he agreed with Trump’s views and policies,” they wrote.

They said even appearing to support President Trump represents “serious misconduct.”

The Canadian judge said he doesn’t even support Trump. He just wore the hat as a joke.

Last November 9, the day after the election, he walked into his courtroom in the Ontario Court of Justice wearing the hat. He said he was poking fun at all the other judges on the panel, who would have “all voted for Hillary.”

He smiled and told people in the Hamilton, Ontario, courtroom that he put on the cap “in celebration of a historic night in the United States.”

He just wanted to lighten the mood for the liberals who were depressed that Hillary lost in a blowout.

Instead, the Trump-hating judges were livid. He left the hat in his chambers after a break — but it was too late to calm the outraged courtroom.

They filed a total of 81 complaints with the Ottawa Judicial Council over his joke.

Zabel hasn’t taken part in a single case since January, but until Tuesday, he had still been paid.

On Tuesday the panel suspended him for 30 more days without pay.

Because he wore one red hat, for the next 30 days he doesn’t get one red cent?

The panel even admitted they knew it was a gag — but they’re making an example of him anyway.

“We are satisfied that Justice Zabel does not hold any of the discriminatory views that the complainants attribute to Donald Trump,” they wrote.

They just need a scalp, and the judge will pay the price.

That same spirit of censorship is creeping into America — among our youngest, and most impressionable people.

Earlier this month, a high school teacher embarrassed two teens in front of their entire math class by telling them they had to cover up their “Make America Great Again” t-shirts… saying it was no different than a swastika.

A quick-thinking student at River Ridge High School in Georgia recorded the teacher, Lyn Orletsky, comparing Trump’s patriotic, pro-American slogan to Nazi propaganda.

“Just like you cannot wear a swastika to school, you cannot use a slogan like that,” she told the students in the candid video.

She said her decision to have the boys turn their shirts inside-out for at least the rest of her class had something to do with “the neo-Nazis.”

At least this story has a happy ending. The Cherokee County School District slapped her down at once.

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our school district dress code,” a school spokeswoman said.

That decision may have cost Orletsky her job.

The district revealed on September 9 that the teacher had been removed from the classroom “effective immediately,” and they have launched a “search for a new, permanent math teacher.”

But it’s not clear if she’s been fired or just moved somewhere else — and whether Georgia taxpayers are still funding her left-wing rants to their kids.

Last November, Trump carried Georgia by almost five percentage points and 231,000 votes. The teachers they trust — and pay — to educate their children shouldn’t be calling them Nazis during political brainwashing sessions.

And what does this have to do with math!? No wonder our SAT scores are lower every year.

The good news is that sometimes free speech wins out. But the hateful spirit of the fascist Left is a danger to every American patriot.

Sometimes free speech wins out. But the hateful spirit of the fascist Left is a danger to every American patriot, or even joyful liberals like the judge.

George Soros bought-and-paid-for rioters interrupt Trump rallies. They beat up his supporters. They try to get them fired. (But not too many — somebody has to pay for their welfare.) And they even use the schools and the national courts of one of the world’s great democracies to tell them to shut up.

It makes me want to wear a Trump hat, or shirt, everywhere I go, next to a big pin of the American flag.

* * * * *

Frank Holmes is a reporter for The Horn News. He is a veteran journalist and an outspoken conservative that talks about the news that was in his weekly article, “On The Holmes Front.”

