Omnipresence, Persistence, and Truth Will Always Defeat Evil

“Fake news” seems to be the main talk of present times. What to believe, what not to believe, who can tell the difference? The people that are supposed to inform the masses of pertinent information have not been truthful; mainly, we are talking about the mainstream news media. Each and every time the mainstream news media is caught lying, it is merely shrugged off as disinformation and then disregarded as yesterday’s irrelevant news.

Case in point; does anyone know who “Sophia Wilansky” is? Wilansky is just another human being that was part of the protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, who was seriously injured on November 21, 2016, when a device (possibly IED) exploded and severely injured her arm. Depending on whom you talk to, this device may have been employed and used by the police against the protesters, or this device may have been manufactured by the protesters to be used against the police and the police barriers that have been put in place to keep the protesters from crossing the line.

Regardless of the actual true facts and circumstances, for which who knows if the truth of the matter will ever come out, this is “major news” for the general public to be aware of. Yet mainstream news media refuses to publish this incident, but the real question is “Why?” This story has all the makings of everything from government overreach, to law enforcement excessive use force, to seemingly peaceful protesters now becoming radical bombers, for which a bomb accidentally or otherwise was detonated and severely hurt a protester. You would think the public should be made aware of this particular incident, but instead it was kept in the dark as usual, allegedly for their own protection, or for someone else’s protection. This incident, by the way, paved the way for the Dakota Pipeline industry to back down, at least momentarily, and reconsider their options.

Past critical incidents have happened that directly affect the American people in one way or another, but have systematically been

omitted from the mainstream news media publication, to follow a particular agenda, mostly to support the left liberal agenda, and

continues to do so presently.

Even in our own state (Nevada) there is more than ample evidence that the mainstream news media omits pertinent information that drastically affects all Nevadans. There is no doubt that mainstream news media sleeps with our law enforcement agencies, local and state government, for the exchange of real time sensationalized information.

As an example; Why hasn’t anyone in the main news media reported on the alleged theft of One Billion Dollars from our state treasury by then Attorney General Brian Sandoval, now Governor Sandoval, and former Governor Guinn, occurring in the year 2000, whereby, One Billion Dollars was illegally transferred from Nevada’s treasury to the private bank accounts of the company called “Employees Insurance Company of Nevada,” (EICON), instead of into a trust, to administer injured workers compensation claims. Just how many pockets got lined on that move?

Even after a complaint was submitted to the Washoe County District Court in 2006, by then Deputy Attorney General David Otto, the complaint still sits in the “In Basket” of the court and has still never been addressed. Coincidently, former Governor Guinn fell off his roof and died unexpectedly that same year. That One Billion Dollars stolen in 2000 is now worth 2.2 Billion Dollars and belongs to Nevadans. What are the Feds doing about this?

Each time mainstream News Media refuses to publish pertinent truthful information to the public, it denies our basic right to know what is happening in our community, state and country, and merely perpetuates and feeds the liberal agenda lie for greed, avarice, and corruption to exist in our society.

My recommendation is to expose the lies and corruption each and every time it surfaces, which eventually causes it to writhe and die.

In the face of impending terrorists’ threats and acts, in order to destroy our country from within and without, remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, along with plenty of Ammo, Keep a Reserve of Long Lasting Survival food, and don’t listen to, or believe the propaganda that insinuates that our government will take care of you; they can’t, and never have been able to — only you can take care of yourself.

In God We Trust

* * * * *

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.