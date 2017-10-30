OFFICIAL SEMA SHOW AFTER PARTY INVITES PUBLIC TO CELEBRATE CAR CULTURE

SEMA Ignited Returns for Fourth Consecutive Year

Event Gives Consumers First Look at Vehicles, Products & Celebrities from Trade-Only SEMA Show

It all takes place Friday, November 3, 2017, from 3:00-10:00 P.M. at the Gold Lot across the street from the Las Vegas Convention Center. General admission is $20 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paid general admission ticket.

This year, we’re pleased to offer your readers a 25% discount on tickets. Readers can use this link or go to the SEMA Ignited website to purchase tickets and enter the promo code: LVM.

After four days behind closed doors at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), hundreds of cars and trucks visible only to industry professionals at the SEMA Show will roll out of the LVCC and assemble at SEMA Ignited, the official consumer after party of the trade-only SEMA Show.

SEMA Ignited is an open-to-the-public extravaganza that includes food, entertainment, iconic builders, hundreds of customized SEMA Show vehicles, and much more.

WATCH: Watch highlights from last year’s SEMA Ignited for a glimpse into the popular consumer event.

The SEMA Show, the world’s premier automotive aftermarket tradeshow, is a hotbed of parts and accessories that will be trending in 2018 for the millions of consumers who spend more than $41B each year personalizing their vehicles.

WHERE: Gold lot across from the LVCC (3150 Paradise Road @ Convention Center Drive)

SEMA Ignited will take place Friday, November 3, 2017, from 3:00-10:00 P.M.

General admission is $20.00. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paid general admission ticket. 2017 SEMA Show attendees can bring their Show badge for complimentary admission.

For more information about SEMA Ignited visit www.semaignited.com. To learn more about the SEMA Show and apply for press credentials visit www.semashow.com.

Hundreds of one-of-a-kind vehicles of all makes and models will parade out of the convention center and into the streets of Las Vegas with thousands of local spectators lining up to catch a glimpse. The 2017 Battle of the Builders winner will also be announced at SEMA Ignited.