Obama opens ties with Cuba

The White House announcement last Wednesday of re-starting a relationship with the communist government of Cuba brought up mixed opinions among the Cubans living in the United States as well as Cuban-Americans and the nation as a whole.

Obama took the world by surprise when he told the world that he has communicated with the Cuban government and was lifting some of the restrictions that the embargo had put in place.

The United States imposed a diplomatic, commercial, economic, and financial embargo on Cuba one year after Fidel Castro seized power and one year before Barack Obama was born.

President Barack Obama announced he would restore diplomatic relations with Cuba after the communist regime led by Raúl Castro freed American political prisoner Alan Gross and other dissidents.

That was welcome news to exiles, but the president also agreed to a swap of the three convicted Cuban spies who were responsible for the deaths of three American citizens and one U.S. resident, the kind of deal stalwart Castro critics have long opposed.

In Las Vegas, the Obama announcement took far too many Cubans still remembering the Cuban crisis by surprise; they are feeling a great disappointment, to put it mildly, at hearing this, and the American community agrees with their disappointment.

Opening a relationship with Cuba could be a catastrophe to the casino industry and the Nevada economy if casinos were to open on the island, even if talk of that sounds a little premature at the present time.

“We have to be realistic and remember that if it was not for Fidel Castro taking over the country, Las Vegas would never have been what it is today,” stated Perly Viasmensky, the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune and a Cuban herself.

After the 1959 communist take-over of the Cuban isle, the casinos in Cuba were closed and vandalized by the Populists, and most expert dealers working the casinos in Cuba were flown to the United States, to Las Vegas, with the casino owners and management operating on the island.

Retired gaming executive Tony Alamo Sr., a Cuban, told the Las Vegas Tribune that this decision would only help the dictatorship itself and the members of the hierarchy. “There is no benefit whatsoever to the Cubans in Cuba and the USA or the American people,” Alamo added.

The military dictatorship made no concession at all in exchange for all the changes in favor of everything the Castro’s demanded. This is how the USA rewards 55 years of suffering by the Cubans in Cuba and 2.5 million people all over the world.

“In addition to over 200,000 dead in Cuba and attempting to cross the corridor of death together with the people that [were] executed in Cuba by the military dictatorship, it is a sad day for America,” says Alamo.

Alamo started his casino career at the Circus-Circus and later oversaw the operations of Mandalay Resort Group’s newest venture — the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. He was also responsible for the operation of the Luxor Hotel & Casino and the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino during his 38-year career in the gaming industry.

It is easy for those who have not suffered communist control in their own country to express solidarity and agree with the present administration about the embargo.

The Economist newspaper editorialized in its April 5, 2014 issue: “Five decades of use will wear anything thin, and the logic behind the embargo looks ever weaker. It has failed to dislodge the Castro regime of either Fidel or, since 2006, his brother Raul. Indeed, by enabling the island’s rulers to present themselves as the victims of hegemonicbullying, it has shored up support for Cuba abroad and given an excuse for totalitarianism at home. America’s allies think the embargo is counter-productive at best, vindictive at worst.

“Why has America continued with it [the embargo]? Politics. For decades Cuban exiles in the swing state of Florida have supported it, and have made sure that the (mainly Republican) politicians who represent them enforce it strictly. And even if others in Congress privately think the embargo is loopy, few, especially on the right, want to look as if they are soft on the “communist” Castros. Besides, they usually add, Fidel will die soon.”

But others strongly believe that the embargo failed to dislodge the Castro regime because the embargo was never enforced by the U.S. government and Cubans themselves support the Castro regime with the excuse that they were only sending money and goods to their families.

Las Vegas Tribune has reported on many occasions that Cubans borrow money from American loan companies and buy jewelry before traveling to their native country to look wealthy and impress the old neighborhood while leaving their hardworking dollars and high-priced loans in the hands of the same government that oppresses their countrymen.

Some people are wondering what ulterior motive may be behind Obama’s move to bow to the enemies in the Caribbean Island.