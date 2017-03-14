(HORN NEWS) — President Donald Trump’s stunning accusation this weekend that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phone during the 2016 presidential campaign just became much more serious.

According to insiders, information on Obama’s alleged illegal wiretap was openly shared with Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Obama’s request that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) monitor communications involving Trump and his key advisors was granted in October, 2016, multiple news sources have said — and just days later, Hillary’s campaign released information allegedly uncovered during this wiretap.

“Here is Hillary Clinton’s tweet from October 31st… Computer scientists?… Connect the dots, folks,” Cristina Laila of The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday. “This was a well coordinated attack on a Presidential candidate.”

Laila was referencing the following tweet — Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

“After they were successful with the second FISA request in October, it appears Bill Clinton passed on the information to his wife to help her win the election. This scandal is about to blow wide open; it’s not going away any time soon,” Laila wrote.

Trump’s explosive claim that Obama tapped Trump’s telephones during last year’s election was first reported in November last year, and were brought back to the surface this weekend after a series of tweets by the president.

In televised interviews, Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump firmly believes the allegations and defended the president. The aides said any ambiguity surrounding the issue is all the more reason for Congress to investigate the matter.

“We’d like to know for sure,” Sanders, deputy White House press secretary, told NBC’s “Today” show.

On Sunday, Trump demanded that the FBI broaden the scope of their investigation into Russia to include Obama’s potential abuse of his executive powers.

If it’s found that Obama was knowingly misusing his power to aid the Clinton campaign, that could make this the biggest scandal in U.S. presidential history.