North Las Vegas Police ignore pain of human trafficking victim’s mother

Eleven years ago young Jessie Foster spoke over the telephone with her parents in Canada and she sounded normal, upbeat and full of hope anddreams like any other young lady coming to Las Vegas might feel.

On March 24, 2006 Foster spoke with her family in Canada for what was to be the last time she would speak with them; ten days later when she was with her boyfriend — known to Clark County law enforcement as a violent pimp named Peter Todd — she disappeared.

It seems that as soon as police in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas learned the name of Jessie Foster’s alleged boyfriend, they dropped the case like a hot potato and seemed to be afraid of that Peter Todd person.

Peter Todd, who is also known as Peter Bertrand Todd, apparently scares the Nevada authorities, who say they want nothing to do with him; and according to one police source, they are “afraid of Peter” and will never touch him.

Recently, Jessie Foster’s mother called the North Las Vegas Police to check on the supposed ongoing investigation of her missing daughter and was shocked when the new investigator in Jessie’s case told her that her daughter’s missing case means nothing to her, and she should get over it; she then unsuccessfully tried to contact the Chief of the North Las Vegas Police.

The story of Jessie Foster is very similar to many others. A man by the name of Donald Vaz from Calgary, AB, Canada met Jessie Foster, a straight A student, while she was still in high school. In the spring of 2005, he invited Jessie to go on a trip to Florida. Jessie’s mother, Glendene Grant, was not happy about the trip, since it meant Jessie would be going to another country, but Jessie went anyway.

Jessie ended up in Las Vegas and living with Peter Bertrand Todd at 1009 Cornerstone Place in North Las Vegas, where she disappeared on March 29, 2006, without a trace.

Jessie was hospitalized with a broken jaw because of a brutal beating she received from Peter Todd, and then all of a sudden, she disappeared.

Las Vegas Tribune has learned that Peter Bernard Todd is involved in human trafficking — which is a polite way to describe what pimps do — something that police so often brag about working to stop with their sting operations, but which produce few arrests and even fewer convictions.

There was no investigation, no search of the home where she was living — as if she was nobody; she was insignificant to every member of the North Las Vegas Police Department and the Las Vegas Metro Police.

Perly Viasmensky, Las Vegas Tribune’s General Manager, who has maintained contact with Foster’s family in Canada, wrote a year ago, March 28, 2016 “How can you tell a mother to forget about the disappearance of her daughter, whether she’s been gone for ten years or only a day? A mother can never forget and neither can any of us, who have been following Jessica Foster’s case for ten long years.

“I wrote about her case many times before and I am still puzzled that the authorities of North Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and even the Attorney General’s office never launched an investigation into her disappearance when they have so many people to investigate. They even allowed the persons involved to walk away without even an interview,” said Viasmensky.

Recently Jessie’s mother tried to call the North Las Vegas Police Department to ask if there was any progress in the supposed ongoing investigation of her missing daughter; they hung up on her twice; in an email to the Las Vegas Tribune, Ms. Grant wrote the following: “The last time I contacted the NLV PD, they hung up on me and when I called back, I was basically laughed at, and hung up on again. I am still dumbfounded that it happened, as it showed nothing but utter disrespect from the police. And that is not the way to handle anyone, let alone the mother of a woman missing for years.”

Lack of compassion seems to be the trademark of Clark County (North Las Vegas is in Clark County) when they cannot do their job. We asked where Attorney General Catherine Cortes Masto was when one needed her after she won the election for US Senator, bragging about her dedicated involvement in stopping human trafficking.