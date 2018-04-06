Nevada’s Attorney General: Looking for the right person

After every election time. I tell myself that politics is no longer as much fun as it used to be many years ago; that I am not going to read or pay attention to anything the candidates say or any of the positions for which they are running.

Politics is like the flu: once it’s in your system, it takes a while

to get rid of it; and when the new session comes around, I find myself again itching to learn who is running and what their issues and priorities are.

There is a young man running for Attorney General who really impresses me. His name is Wesley Duncan.

Reading about his priorities for when he becomes Nevada Attorney General, I noticed that he cares for issues I am deeply interested in.

For one, he talks about mental health, which I believe is extremely important for Nevada. Nevada needs a good quality mental hospital, but not one that puts a person with a mental disability in for 72 hours observation and then sends them on their way.

We are talking about a mental hospital that gives proper care under the supervision of a caring psychiatrist for the necessary period of time.

Mr. Duncan also speaks about school safety. A very important issue, but that safety also includes a complete background check of teachers and even psychological evaluations to hopefully weed out the possibility of sexual molestation of students — and even rape of innocent children, especially when some of those children are mentally challenged.

Maybe, just maybe we can avoid predator teachers abusing our children.

Has anybody counted the number of teachers arrested for improper conduct with children in just the last few months?

I haven’t heard any of the candidates hoping for the position of Attorney General speaking about human trafficking. Haven’t they yet realized that Las Vegas is a hub for human trafficking — where young girls come on promises of glamour and high paid work as models to later find themselves in the hands of pimps using and abusing them?

Many of those girls disappear from Las Vegas from night to morning without a trace and authorities don’t even have the intention of looking into their cases because they just label them as “prostitutes.”

If some of those girls come to Las Vegas with the intention of working in the oldest profession in the world, they would not stay here, they would move on to Nye County where at least the owners of the brothels protect them.

I already made up my mind who will get my vote for State Governor, but I would love to hear Wes Duncan speak of his plans regarding human trafficking.

I am not going into the situation of homeless people, which has taken over Las Vegas, because that is not a matter for the Attorney General’s office. If the City of Las Vegas has no interest in solving that situation, there is nothing much anybody else can do.

It is understandable that the Nevada Department of Corrections has its Director, but I believe the Attorney General also could look into the situation of having a humane environment for all inmates. Regardless of the mistakes they have made in life, they are still human beings; and we also need to admit that Nevada prisons are full of innocent

people who have never committed the crime for which they were sentenced. Proof of that is the amount of dollars taxpayers are forced to pay when a lawsuit is settled after the release of those innocent former inmates.

I honestly would love to hear Mr. Duncan address those issues of great importance to Nevada citizens.

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.

