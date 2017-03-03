Pop/Rock icon Neil Diamond continues to be one of the most popular, successful singer/songwriters in the history of popular music.

On April 7, Diamond will embark on a worldwide tour beginning in Fresno, CA.

However, If you want to get technical, it was really last year that marked the 50th anniversary of Diamond entering the pop charts with his first four hits in 1966: 1) Solitary Man, 2) Cherry Cherry, 3) I’ve Got the Feeling (Oh No No) and 4) I’m a Believer (which became the biggest hit in the career of the Monkees). However, for whatever reason, Diamond has decided to call his upcoming tour The “50th Anniversary Tour”.

Also, for whatever reason, Diamond has decided to not include a Vegas date on this tour although Las Vegas has always been a stop for him during his periodic tours since 1996. Does it matter? Possibly not.

Las Vegas has had its own local ‘Neil Diamond’ for almost 23 years now and to put things into perspective, a few months ago at the annual Toys for Tots holiday variety benefit show, Las Vegas Review Journal columnist John Katsilometes made it a point to mention this from the stage as he greeted the packed house at the opening: “Neil Diamond is skipping Las Vegas on his 50th anniversary tour this year, but you can see Rob Garrett as Neil Diamond tonight” — much to the glee of the responsive audience, many not hard core Diamond fans.

Rob Garrett’s name has become synonymous with that of Neil Diamond as no one will argue that he has become one of the town’s most popular local draws — whether it be a tribute act or non-tribute act.

It was been a while since Garrett has performed an extended engagement in Las Vegas and, as a prelude to Diamond’s upcoming tour, he will command the main stage of the South Point Hotel & Casino for 3 nights (March 10th – March 12th) along with his well-polished 9-piece “K.O.D.” (‘King of Diamonds’) Band” performing their own “50th Anniversary Neil Diamond Tribute Show.”

Band members will include Stephen Gerard and Jay Boyer on Keys/Synthesizer, Daryl Slade on bass, Billy Carmody on drums, Matt Baldoni and Steve Henley on electric and acoustic guitars, LJ Harness on percussion, and Diane Gordon and Jessie Thompson singing backup vocals.

Aside from winning numerous awards over the years, Garrett has been critically acclaimed for his uncanny physical and vocal resemblance to a late 70’s/early 80’s Neil Diamond and is arguably considered the world’s most well-known and respected Neil Diamond tribute artist. So much so that he has earned the tag “King of Diamonds”.

Showtime’s are at 7:30 PM and one can purchase tickets ($25/$30/$35) by calling or visiting the South Point box office at 702-797-8055 or going directly to their website at http://southpointcasino.com/entertainment/showroom

INTERNATIONAL SUPER MODEL, FASHION ICON AND ACTOR TYSON BECKFORD SIGNS RESIDENCY DEAL WITH CHIPPENDALES

Chippendales has announced the return of international supermodel, fashion icon and actor, Tyson Beckford, but this time as the show’s first long-term celebrity guest star in residency. After breaking box office records during his limited engagement in 2015, Beckford returns to the award-winning #1 male revue at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas beginning March 30, 2017.

“We are thrilled to bring Tyson Beckford back,” says Kevin Denberg, Managing Partner, Chippendales. “He was an obvious choice when considering talent for a residency. Tyson has the star-power, charisma, and sex appeal to complement and enhance our existing production.”

The critics agree that Tyson was the one the girls wanted… During his brief stint in 2015, the Las Vegas Sun commented, “Fans of Beckford will not leave the show disappointed, as he not only flexes his buff bod throughout the adult male revue, but also bares his backside in a solo act with a female member of the audience… Beckford fits like a glove in Chippendales.”

“Performing with the guys from Chippendales in front of sold-out houses at the Rio was one of the most fun times I’ve had in my career,” said Beckford. “I love Vegas and I love women so when the Chippendales brass approached me about coming back for an extended run, I was like ummm… YES! I can’t wait get back on that stage!”

In November 2016, Chippendales was honored for the fifth consecutive year as the “Best Male Revue” at the prestigious Best of Las Vegas! Awards. The show succeeds in bringing every fantasy to life in an intimate, immersive environment that is perfect for any Girls Night Out. Whether looking to celebrate their bestie’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas, their big birthday bash or just a have wild night, Chippendales provides the perfect backdrop to let loose and have fun in Las Vegas.

THE MOB MUSEUM ANNOUNCES MARCH EVENTS

The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces multiple programs taking place in March 2017:

Curator Talk: Preserving Family Heirlooms, March 4, 1-2 p.m. Join Curator of Collections Carolyn Fisher as she offers advice on caring for and preserving family heirlooms for future generations. She will reveal preservation considerations that affect historical collections and discuss standard museum preservation practices that can be replicated at home. FREE for Members or with regular Museum admission.

Community Safety Forum and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Recruitment Event, March 5, noon – 4 p.m. This extended version of the Museum’s monthly Community Safety Forum, held in partnership with the LVMPD and generously sponsored by NV Energy, will address the LVMPD’s ongoing efforts to “Protect the City.” LVMPD officials will discuss the department’s goal of graduating 600 new police officers in the next 18 months. In addition, this forum will serve as an officer recruitment event and informational opportunity allowing the public to learn more about the workings of the LVMPD and how to pursue a law enforcement career. Officers will conduct K9 demonstrations, body-cam demonstrations, crime scene memory tests and an agility course. Members of the public are invited to test their own skills in these hands-on activities. Attendees of the event will receive FREE admission to the Museum that day, courtesy of NV Energy.

Wiseguy Speaker Series, Book Signing with “Al Capone” Author Deirdre Bair March 9, 7 p.m. National Book Award winner Deirdre Bair’s newest book represents the first new biography in more than 20 years of Capone, infamous as “Public Enemy Number One” during Prohibition. With assistance from his family and exclusive access to personal testimony and archival documents, Bair will share stories that present a portrait of Capone as equal parts monster, criminal, devoted family man and charismatic public figure. In her talk she will debunk myths and explore the complicated legacy borne by his descendants. FREE for Members or with Museum admission.

Additional book signing in Museum store on March 11, 1–3 p.m. There is no charge for the book signing in the Museum store on March 11.

Ready to Roar, a temporary exhibition of Prohibition-Era fashion and culture, continues through late spring 2017. Curated in conjunction with UNLV, the exhibit illustrates the indelible impact the Prohibition Era had on not only women’s fashions, but also their rights and freedoms. Made possible by a grant from Nevada Humanities, the exhibit is held in partnership with the Clark County Museum, Nevada State Museum, Nevada State Parks and the National Park Service. Free with Museum admission.

Museum after Dark, Due to robust guest demand, the Museum continues its extended operating hours: The Museum will continue operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Also still available is The Made Experience a special package pairing a three-course, prix-fixe dinner and signature cocktail at Triple George Grill — just steps from the Museum — with Museum admission for $89 per person. Finally, the Museum continues its nightly presentations, “These Things of Ours: Objects After Dark,” each evening from 6 to 8 p.m. These opportunities enable visitors to learn about behind-the-scenes objects, photos and documents not on regular display at the Museum. Evening presentations are free with Museum admission and free for Museum Members.

For more information, please call (702) 229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.

* * * * *

Jerry Fink is an entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper and writes a weekly column. To contact Fink, email him at jfink@lasvegastribune.com.