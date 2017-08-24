For more than three years the Cliven Bundy case has been in the eyes of all Nevadans and has extended to the nation’s capital due to the political maneuvering of Nevada octogenarian master ruler, also known as former U.S. Senator Harry Reid.

Reid is an American Politician that has used his thirty-six years of political power as a tool to enrich himself, his family and close circle of friends and followers who swear loyalty to the Nevada Senator for protection, favors and door-openers.

The 2014 Bundy standoff was an armed confrontation between supporters of cattle rancher Cliven Bundy and law enforcement following a 20-year legal dispute in which the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) had obtained court orders directing Bundy to pay over $1 million in withheld grazing fees for Bundy’s use of federally owned land adjacent to Bundy’s ranch in southeastern Nevada.

While all this was taking place in the Nevada desert, Reid was busy working his political power to assure a winning hand — and that is how an unknown woman of Cuban descent, Deputy Special Public Defender for Clark County, Nevada, in 2005, served as a Chief Deputy District Attorney for the Civil Division in the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

In 2009, the game began when out of nowhere Sen. Harry Reid contacted Navarro to inquire about her interest in serving on the federal bench. After a video conference interview with Reid, the senator told Navarro — on September 22, 2009 — that he would be recommending her to President Obama for consideration to serve as a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada. On December 24, 2009, Obama formally nominated Navarro to the vacancy, which was created by the resignation of Judge Brian Sandoval.

On March 4, 2010, the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary voted to send Navarro’s nomination to the full Senate for consideration. On May 5, 2010, the United States Senate voted 98-0 to confirm Navarro. She received her commission on May 6, 2010. On January 1, 2014 Navarro succeeded Robert Clive Jones as Chief Judge.

The nomination and confirmation of Judge Navarro is perhaps the fastest confirmation ever for the federal bench.

Respected Nevada editor Thomas Mitchell wrote in the Las Vegas Tribune the following: “In mid-June the prosecution filed a motion asking the judge to bar the jurors in the current trial in Las Vegas from ever even hearing certain so-called state of mind arguments — arguments that the defendants felt justified to show up and protest the confiscation of Bundy’s cattle because of abusive use of force by law enforcement and that they were simply exercising their First and Second Amendment rights.”

Mitchell’s article in the Las Vegas Tribune stated “Navarro noted in her ruling Monday that in the first trial she had rejected the Bill of Rights arguments and that would stand for this trial.” He went on, “The Court also rejected Defendant’s proposed instructions on the First and Second Amendment because they are not legally cognizable defenses, or in other words, the law does not recognize these Amendments as legal defenses to the crimes charged.” (Navarro ruling)

A rather convoluted argument, but what else would one expect from those who see their jobs as enforcing laws rather than upholding rights?

The Bill Of Rights were added to the Constitution in order to spell out certain inalienable rights that Congress must not trample with its laws.

First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech… or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Second Amendment: “…the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

But those are not defenses against laws prohibiting behavior that causes federal officers to feel threatened. Navarro quoted from a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on the topic of jury nullification: Jury nullification occurs when a jury acquits a defendant, even though the government proved guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Harry Reid ran 52 ranchers out of business so far, just like their recent efforts with Cliven Bundy, because of his ownership in Reid Bunkerville, LLC, which holds 93 acres in Nevada.

The parcels seem to be in the way of future development with the Chinese, which may even involve a freeway interchange and loop, and all sit west of the same general area as the land where all these ‘trespassing cattle’ graze.

We all know that the Reid crime syndicate had ulterior motives for the attacks on Cliven Bundy.

There are many capable, knowledgeable and experienced men and women in the office of the Clark County District Attorney’s Office that could have qualified for the federal position as well as Judge Navarro, but would anyone obey the Senator as well as Navarro? Did she take the Bundy’s case by accident, or was it handed to her on a silver platter by her new “Guardian Angel.”

Will the offer of being a federal judge for life jeopardize Judge Gloria Navarro’s values and principles as a woman, as an attorney, and as an American?