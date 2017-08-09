Editorials · Our Point of View
This is a nation of immigrants, but…
While everyone is talking about immigration reform and many other ways of “fixing” the immigration laws, we have been saying all along that all the government needs to do is enforce the already existing laws as they are on the books.
The immigration fiasco is only a way for the Liberals, Democrats and Republican chameleons that pretend to be Republicans to run for office and later turn into frustrated Democrats with the help of the socialist mainstream media, both in print and on the air.
We have said it a million times or we have not said it at all; if the pink Congress that has existed for a very long time would really want to end the “immigration problem excuse” to gain the votes they need to stay in office, they need to follow the law and not the money.
During the decades of the fifties and the sixties, anyone who wanted to come to this country needed to have a clean bill of health and a good chunk of money in the bank; that would have made anyone eligible to set foot in the United States of America.
Even students that had paid a full year’s tuition in advance had to prove that they were not going to be a burden on the American people or the American government.
What many people do not understand is how Mexico has become the poster child for all illegal immigration when they are not the ones holding an exclusive illegal immigrant tag; other countries have their share of illegal immigrants as well.
What happened is that the Mexicans have taken the bull by the horns and have taken the patent out on illegal immigration and had it copyrighted under their name with the help of the American Democrat politicians.
The liberals and the socialist media insist on misleading people on the immigration laws, claiming that without immigrants, the country will become a disaster.
It is a fact that the United States is a nation of immigrants; no one is arguing that fact. Since the 1800’s there have been immigrants entering the country and there have been immigration laws that most of the time have been enforced and respected to the max by those who chose to live in this country.
Italians, Irish, European Jews, Cubans and many other countries have been represented in the immigration lines, but they all have worked hard to parallel themselves with the customs, language and efforts to be part of this great nation that has opened its arms to all withoutlosing the touch, the flavor and scents of their own country of origin.
The mentality that no one is willing to do the jobs that the illegals are doing is nothing but a myth and an excuse for their being here, so why don’t we just admit the existence of the illegal wave of immigrants; there are many hard-working individuals that are willing to go to work in whatever job they can find so they can get the bacon to the family table honestly and with dignity.
If they think that because they are immigrants they can be allowed to break the laws of this county and not be punished, they are wrong; breaking the law because “every day many Americans break the law and commit crimes so why can’t they do the same?” is an ignorant way of seeing the crime scenario.
Immigrants that come here with the mentality that “the American prisons are full of white criminals” and they can also commit crime is a most ridiculous mentality or way of coming here and they are
wrong…dead wrong.
Coming here, legally or illegally, with the mentality that they are doing the Americans a great favor by being here is the wrong attitude.
Everyone that comes here loves their country of origin; it can never be forgotten, but they adopted the country that opened its arms to them and learned how to give love to this country, be loyal to this country, blend in with its customs, embrace its language, and be proud of living here.
We are not trying to become more American than Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln or Roosevelt; we are just trying to be a little realistic and trying to be grateful for the opportunity of being here; if we cannot voluntarily stand up to salute the American flag, or if we are too lazy to learn the national anthem, we do not deserve the privilege of being called American citizens.
