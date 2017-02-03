A nation without borders and without protection for its citizens is no nation

It amazes me to see the amount of people — and that includes Hollywood actresses and actors — protesting about everything and anything.
Jennifer Lopez, who was a nobody until she was picked to play the role of Selena in the movie by that name, gained notoriety after the movie.
I wonder if those protesters don’t have jobs, or do we need to think that those protests are their jobs and they are being paid for
protesting.
The latest is the issue about President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration of people coming from terrorist infected countries. It is
his duty as the president to protect the country and its nationals against further terrorist attacks.
The majority of those protestors argue that they need to protect their rights. Since when are baseless rights more important than human lives?
Do they have such a weak memory that they already forgot the Oklahoma City bombing, a domestic terrorist car bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City in 1995? The bombing destroyed one-third of the building, killed 168 people, including children, and injured more than 680 others.
Does anybody remember what he or she was doing on the morning of September 11, 2001? A series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda on that fatalistic morning killed 2,996 people, injured over 6,000 others and cost at least $10 billion in property damages and $3 trillion in total costs.
For the information of all those mental midget protesters, ironically, President Trump’s executive order barring immigrants from seven majority-Muslin countries from entering the United States doesn’t include Saudi Arabia, the country where most of the September 11 attackers came from.
Is it necessary to refresh their memories? Does anybody remember a Nigerian man, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, better known as the “Underwear Bomber,” who was convicted of attempting to detonate plastic explosives on Christmas Day 2009, hidden in his underwear while on board Northwest Airlines en route from Amsterdam to Detroit Michigan?
Until people are investigated very carefully, it is immaterial if they hold a green card or had become American citizens. We are living in a world of terror and it is everybody’s duty to protect our nation and our fellow countrymen.
In May of 2010, Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistan-born resident of Bridgeport, Connecticut who had become a U.S. citizen, attempted a
terrorist attack in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. The bomb had been ignited, but failed to explode and was disarmed before it caused any fatalities.
Can anybody imagine the destruction if the bomb had exploded in a busy place such as Time Square?
In November 2009, a mass shooting took place at Fort Hood military base near Killeen, Texas. Nidal Hasan fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev was a terrorist who, with his brother Dzhokhar, planted bombs at the Boston Marathon in April of 2013. The bombing killed three people and injured as many as 264 others.
The Tsarnaev brothers and his family had traveled to the United States on a tourist visa and subsequently claimed asylum during their stay in 2002. Dzhokhar became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2012. So much for tourist visas and asylum.
In July 2015 , a naturalized American citizen, born in Kuwait to Palestinian-Jordanian parents, Muhammad Youseff Abdulazeez opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He first committed a drive-by shooting at a recruiting center, then traveled to a U.S. Navy Reserve center and continued firing. Four Marines died on the spot. A Navy sailor, a Marine recruiter, and a police officer were wounded. The sailor died from his injuries two days later.
In December 2015, fourteen people were killed and twenty-two others were seriously injured in a terrorist attack consisting of a mass shooting and an attempted bombing at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California. The perpetrators were Syed Rizwan Farooq and his wife, Tashfeen Malik. Farook was an American-born U.S. citizen of Pakistani descent.
At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a “domestic terrorism incident” at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
The attacker was Omar Mateen; his family is from Afghanistan, while Mateen is believed to have been born in the United States.
Going against President Donald Trump may seem like the thing to do for some, but many who do so may one day realize they are being plain stupid. A hostess of an entertainment Spanish –speaking talk show said: “We need to continue fighting for our rights.” For God’s sake, the woman is from Venezuela and it never occurred to her to return to her country and fight with her countrymen for the rights stolen from them by a communist regime?
Also, a Hispanic man appeared on the local news stupidly saying: “We are here to demand justice for everyone.”
Can someone tell me what justice they are talking about? A nation without borders is no nation. A nation without protection for its
citizens is no nation.
Those people who enjoy living in this country and don’t even care about the safety of the rest of us do not deserve to live here.
Jennifer Lopez, who was a nobody until she was picked to play the role of Selena in the movie by that name, gained notoriety after the movie.
I wonder if those protesters don’t have jobs, or do we need to think that those protests are their jobs and they are being paid for
protesting.
The latest is the issue about President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration of people coming from terrorist infected countries. It is
his duty as the president to protect the country and its nationals against further terrorist attacks.
The majority of those protestors argue that they need to protect their rights. Since when are baseless rights more important than human lives?
Do they have such a weak memory that they already forgot the Oklahoma City bombing, a domestic terrorist car bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City in 1995? The bombing destroyed one-third of the building, killed 168 people, including children, and injured more than 680 others.
Does anybody remember what he or she was doing on the morning of September 11, 2001? A series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda on that fatalistic morning killed 2,996 people, injured over 6,000 others and cost at least $10 billion in property damages and $3 trillion in total costs.
For the information of all those mental midget protesters, ironically, President Trump’s executive order barring immigrants from seven majority-Muslin countries from entering the United States doesn’t include Saudi Arabia, the country where most of the September 11 attackers came from.
Is it necessary to refresh their memories? Does anybody remember a Nigerian man, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, better known as the “Underwear Bomber,” who was convicted of attempting to detonate plastic explosives on Christmas Day 2009, hidden in his underwear while on board Northwest Airlines en route from Amsterdam to Detroit Michigan?
Until people are investigated very carefully, it is immaterial if they hold a green card or had become American citizens. We are living in a world of terror and it is everybody’s duty to protect our nation and our fellow countrymen.
In May of 2010, Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistan-born resident of Bridgeport, Connecticut who had become a U.S. citizen, attempted a
terrorist attack in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. The bomb had been ignited, but failed to explode and was disarmed before it caused any fatalities.
Can anybody imagine the destruction if the bomb had exploded in a busy place such as Time Square?
In November 2009, a mass shooting took place at Fort Hood military base near Killeen, Texas. Nidal Hasan fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev was a terrorist who, with his brother Dzhokhar, planted bombs at the Boston Marathon in April of 2013. The bombing killed three people and injured as many as 264 others.
The Tsarnaev brothers and his family had traveled to the United States on a tourist visa and subsequently claimed asylum during their stay in 2002. Dzhokhar became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2012. So much for tourist visas and asylum.
In July 2015 , a naturalized American citizen, born in Kuwait to Palestinian-Jordanian parents, Muhammad Youseff Abdulazeez opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He first committed a drive-by shooting at a recruiting center, then traveled to a U.S. Navy Reserve center and continued firing. Four Marines died on the spot. A Navy sailor, a Marine recruiter, and a police officer were wounded. The sailor died from his injuries two days later.
In December 2015, fourteen people were killed and twenty-two others were seriously injured in a terrorist attack consisting of a mass shooting and an attempted bombing at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California. The perpetrators were Syed Rizwan Farooq and his wife, Tashfeen Malik. Farook was an American-born U.S. citizen of Pakistani descent.
At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a “domestic terrorism incident” at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
The attacker was Omar Mateen; his family is from Afghanistan, while Mateen is believed to have been born in the United States.
Going against President Donald Trump may seem like the thing to do for some, but many who do so may one day realize they are being plain stupid. A hostess of an entertainment Spanish –speaking talk show said: “We need to continue fighting for our rights.” For God’s sake, the woman is from Venezuela and it never occurred to her to return to her country and fight with her countrymen for the rights stolen from them by a communist regime?
Also, a Hispanic man appeared on the local news stupidly saying: “We are here to demand justice for everyone.”
Can someone tell me what justice they are talking about? A nation without borders is no nation. A nation without protection for its
citizens is no nation.
Those people who enjoy living in this country and don’t even care about the safety of the rest of us do not deserve to live here.
Attachments area