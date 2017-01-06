Those nasty smart meters to control us

As always, I want to thank all the fine people who remember to send me a Christmas card every year, and take the time and spend the money on stamps to do so; among them are Judge and Mrs. Art and Judy Ritchie who never forget us, Judge Bert Brown, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and my good old friend, the president of FIORE Club, internationally famous entertainer, movie star and one of the most generous half-Italians I know, Nelson Sardelli, and his wife Lorraine.
My Managing Editor, Maramis Choufani, who not only sent me a Christmas card, also sent me a beautiful scarf that I wore the other day during the video recording of my radio show, and lots of people complimented me on how good it looked on me.
With great satisfaction, I see that my friend, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, is now texting and send me a text wishing me good luck and a Happy New Year.
Now that we know how to text, Oscar, we need to start working on Twitter; if Donald Trump can tweet, we can too — after all, he is older than we are.
And now back to work… my first column of the new year and I can tell you that it is very scary. I read the first column that Victor Joecks wrote for the daily newspaper and if you read in between the lines it is scary — or it is to me because I do have the habit of reading between the lines.
“…That’s because they are the Democrat and Republican leaders of the state Senate and Assembly. They, 59 other legislators, and Gov. Brian Sandoval, will make decisions affecting the roads you drive on, the money you have to spend, and the schools your children can go to,”
wrote Victor in his first column in the daily newspaper.
I am glad to see Victor Joecks writing a column in the only daily in our city. I have always had a great respect for Victor and consider him a valuable asset to our community, but when he writes that the state Senate, Assembly and the RINO Governor will be making decisions for us that scares the hell out of me.
It reminds me of my native Cuba, where the government tells people when to talk, when to take a bath and when to eat (if there would be anything to eat), making me feel as though our elected officials are becoming control freaks and that is an ugly feeling for people like me who ran the hell out of that communist country. It is already bad enough that we have to be controlled by federal government by being forced to be tied-up in our car seat by a seat belt that someone told the government will save lives and it is an ORDER that we must be tied-up just to please the inventor of the seat belt who may be friends with some important person in the Senate or the House of Representatives that may be earning some “campaign contribution” for passing that law.
As with anything in life, seat belts may or may not work to save lives, but I personally know of two situations where they didn’t work: one I read about and the other happened to a friend of mine. They both lost their life because they could not take the seat belt off soon enough to get out of their vehicles before they caught on fire.
We are adults, and if it is good that those in government, the people we elect to work for us, come up with ideas and create products that may be good for us, it should ultimately be up to us to use those gadgets or implement those ideas as it is convenient to us; the government should not be forcing us to do what they want us to do like they might order their child around when it is time to go to bed at night.
It is bad enough that they tell us when to water our grass — as if they were the ones who pay the water bill; they impose those nasty smart meters on us to control how many times we open our refrigerators or what lights we keep on during the night; they even control our thermostat and force us to keep our homes and offices at the temperature they decide is good for us.
Now the government is going to tell us what school we can send our children to, what road we must take on our way to work or back to our
home, and we may have to tell the elected watchdogs where, how and when we are spending our money. Soon they will want to tell us when
and how often we should use our bathrooms.
The only hope we have now is the new president-elect, if he ever gets to be sworn in, because the way the present administration, the socialist Democrats, the anti-Trump Republicans and the frustrated mainstream media are behaving, anything and everything is possible and expected.
Is it possible that we are living in a Cuban- or Venezuelan-like territory? or are we still living in a free and independent United States of America, the one I knew sixty years ago?
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column
appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
