(HORN NEWS) — House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been extremely vocal about her disapproval of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his alleged communication with Russia, but it’s seething in hypocrisy.

She released a statement Thursday declaring that Sessions must resign due to the accusation that he lied under oath during his confirmation hearing.

But there’s one major thing Pelosi is obviously choosing to forget.

Previous Attorney General Eric Holder was accused of lying to Congress in 2012 during the President Barack Obama-era scandal of Fast and Furious, in which guns that were meant to help dismantle drug cartels in the United States ended up in the hands of drug dealers in Mexico, and were later traced back to hundreds of murders.

While there were swaths of politicians calling for Holder’s resignation after it became clear that he had lied about the length of time he had been aware of the failure of the operation, Pelosi made a bold and absurd comment about the true motivations behind the investigation.

With the 2012 presidential election right around the corner, Pelosi declared the real reason for the investigation was voter suppression.

“It’s no coincidence that the attorney general of the Unites States is the person responsible for making sure that voter suppression does not happen in our country,” she continued, “These very same people who are holding him in contempt are part of a nationwide scheme to suppress the vote. They’re closely allied with those who are suffocating the system: unlimited special interest secret money.”

A laughable accusation (especially for a Clinton supporter) and Rep. Trey Gowdy slammed her for it.

“It’s really beneath the office of a member of Congress to say something that outrageous and the fact that she was once the Speaker is mind numbing,” he told Fox News’ Greta Van Susteren. “I would schedule an appointment with my doctor if she thinks that we are doing this to suppress votes this fall. That is mind-numbingly stupid.”

An incredibly important investigation to uphold the integrity of our government, and Pelosi undermined the potential severity of the situation.

But of course, now that the ball is in the other court and a Republican is on the chopping block, she fully supports and encourages the investigation into Sessions potential case of perjury.

Another example of the hypocritical left and their politically charged opinions.

President Donald Trump came out Thursday declaring his “total confidence” in Sessions, and his hope that he does not recuse himself from the Russian investigation.