My Point of View

It is Thanksgiving week and I am going to follow the tradition to thank our Lord for all His blessings throughout the year and for walking in front of us, directing our path day after day. Also, we need to remember to thank all those who are part of our life in one way or another, in a good, bad or indifferent way

And this year I have a lot to be thankful for, for many reasons; without a doubt I have to start with the team of the Garcia snitches, who now all of a sudden have additional names: Chris is named David, Thea Bean, and Cann Bean Garcia; C-Ann Garcia surprisingly now is also named Lou Ann — who taught me how to ignore and be indifferent to others’ pain, sufferings and problems so no one will be able to steal from me again, or rob me blind while they are protected by the police to whom they snitch.

I also have to thank the police department that believe that because I speak with an accent I should also think with an accent, and who tell me that what the Garcias did to me is civil and not criminal, just to protect the snitches who do their job way too easily so they can have more free coffee time, but next week I am going to be more clear and explicit with a special article about the vengeance that the police administration is conducting against the Las Vegas Tribune and me in particular; this is the week to give thanks not to fight injustices or for dealing with traitors, trash and (remember this particular line next week) despicable snitches with Judas tears.

Yes, I understand that all “favors” have a price, and if the police get favors from snitches to solve many crimes, they have to give back; and if the City of Las Vegas code enforcement personnel get the services of snitches to find out about any wrongdoing in their area, they also have to look the other way when something is wrong on the side of their “helpful eye” that keeps them alert and perhaps grants them a little more free time to find another snitch a few blocks away (I’m quoting what I was told) to make their job easier.

But not all the thanks have to be limited to police and code enforcement personnel; let’s not forget the judiciary system that has judges turning a blind eye when an attorney appears in court representing disgraceful suspended attorney Scott Holper’s client, knowing that part of the attorney’s fee is going to Holper; someone must keep an eye on this type of conduct because when you find behavior like this, you often find a snitch involved.

However, a snitch was not needed in the courtroom of Judge Bill Jansen last week when he stopped former Clark County District Attorney Roy Nelson from “appearing on behalf of attorney Scott Holper,” telling him that everyone has the memo that Holper is being suspended, and as of now he is not an attorney, so no one can “appear on behalf” of a non-attorney, yet I have learned that there is a small list of attorneys that are still “appearing on behalf” of non-attorney Scott Holper.

Not only does the Nevada State Bar not allow behaviors like this, but that behavior also violates the terms of Holper’s probation, which, even if it is a very short probation, still needs to be followed as outlined in the terms.

Someone needs to check the books in both Nelson and Holper’s law offices to see if there is some cash funneling under the table.

Good for Judge Hansen! It is a good thing that he no longer needs the vote or the support of anyone; he is retired and works as a pro-tem judge when needed.

Looking at the issues presented by attorneys that are “appearing on behalf” of disgraceful suspended attorneys may uncover another possible issue with all suspended attorneys.

I also have to thank the good Lord for allowing me to get to the age that I am enjoying today, and if someone wants to accuse me of being a “trick” (being a “trick” has never been one of my qualities) thirty or forty years from now, I will be way over one hundred and accusing me of being “a dirty old man” won’t work at all.

It seems like the “euphoria of molestation” is the new way Democrats like to attack their opposition, but that ploy may come back to bite them because Democrats seem to have more propensity to be dirty old men than the other fellows in the senate, house or the community.

Maybe we should be making a list of the dirty old men (and maybe dirty old women while we’re at it) in every party to see who has the longer list and is number one when it comes to sexual perverts.

Yet in my humble opinion, it would really be way better if the people of this nation did not make any lists whatsoever and just used their time in electing honest, moral, and ethical individuals who give us the assurance that they are not going to disrespect their constituents by pretending to be one thing and later becoming one more despicable politician.

Regardless of one or another, right or wrong, black or white, hot or cold, we believe that we all as humans need to be grateful for being part of this great nation and thank the good Lord for what we have.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

