My Point of View

After reading about the mounting cases of sexual harassment, sexual assaults and rape, I am wondering too many things and I don’t see any solutions to the highly publicized epidemic.

Many years ago I focused my investigative career on all kinds of corruption but child molestation, yet after seeing how both wives and husbands — with their respective sleazy attorneys — try to manipulate not only the judicial system for money, but their own children to win the case, I don’t hesitate to look at cases on a one on one basis as they come.

I have seen women telling their daughter how to lie in court so daddy can lose custody or visitation rights, but I have seen men telling the court of their ex’s drug habits, or the alleged “new boy friend” looking at their son in a very suspicious way.

To me, these people who use their kids as pawns in a divorce case are very despicable and I look at their behavior as some form of child abuse.

My parents were divorced for almost five years before the school principal or any of our teachers knew that they were divorced; they attended school events together, they signed the notes from our schools together and attended parents-teacher meetings as they used to do before they got divorced.

I have a couple of friends who, at the present time, are doing the same thing my parents did several decades ago, and for that I admire these friends because as they say, “by fighting, the only ones that get hurt are the kids” and I agree one hundred percent.

After witnessing some of these divorce dramas and learning of the behavior of these Family Court Judges, divorce lawyers and the childish behavior of parents, I am glad that I have no children.

But as you can see by the beginning of this column, this topic is not the intended topic of this week’s column, but the wave of pedophilia, sexual harassment, sexual assaults and rape in America’s working places, the early ones a decade ago and some three decades ago, but all with an ulterior motive and the intention of gaining some publicity and with the help of a greedy attorney, make some money along the way.

I believe that perhaps the puritan lawmakers of our nation should look for a number they all can agree on for a statute of limitation, and I know it is very difficult for them to agree on anything, but they should think that they never know when it is going to be their turn to defend themselves from such nasty and embarrassing accusations, true or false.

I have never heard his name before in my life, but the liberal new-chasing-fake media reported that “Hollywood star Kevin Spacey accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy” but, the good and honest Samaritans, defenders of the injustices that they do not create, people forgot or maybe as a way to cover their evil intentions in between lines, they nonchalantly let those who read the whole article learn that the incident happened in 1986 or thirty-one years ago.

Nowadays young people are much more aware of what is right or wrong and they are also equipped with big mouth sickness, and in Hollywood, New York or any other place where there might be a gathering of important people, everyone has a secret to speak about.

Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room in the 1970s (almost forty years ago) when he was a young concert promoter in Buffalo; and I wonder how that woman can hold onto such an atrocity for forty years.

When I was growing up, if one wanted to ruin a person’s reputation, that person would be accused of being gay; later on, when people wanted to ruin someone’s reputation, that person would be accused of being a drug user; and when drugs became so popular, the targeted person would become mafia connected or a communist; but when every important person or important wannabe becomes friendly with the mafia or any liberal politician acts or behaves as communists do, they have to find another way to destroy the reputation of someone they do not like, so the best charge, difficult to erase, is sexual harassment, sexual assaults and rape. Do you get my drift?

Bill O’Ralley, Shawn Hannity, Tucker and almost every popular newsman on Fox News and any other well liked and respected, successful personality takes the risk of being accused of something wrong and despicable so someone can get rich at someone else’s expense.

It’s been said that Harvey Weinstein’s reputation was the best known secret in the industry, and I therefore wonder why anyone would share a hotel room that had only ONE bed with him?

Why would anyone meet with him in a hotel room when almost every hotel these privileged spoiled people stay in have bars, lounges, restaurants and coffee shops on the first floor?

If it was not because it is not my style to force myself on anyone, I would assume I am the ugliest, worst-looking, most despicable human on earth because I would not think anyone would agree to meet with me in my room unless we both agreed to certain intentions before we even get to my room.

Believe me, in my day I was known for having real dolls (as they say), real beauties, but I would not insult anyone by taking them to a hotel room because those women who slept in my bed had to mean something to me; they had to be special to me because I did not and do not believe in one night stands.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.