My Point of View

I was very happy when I read that President Trump is thinking of pardoning former Maricopa County (Phoenix) Sheriff Joe Arpaio who was found guilty by a federal Clinton appointee judge and may be facing time in jail for following the law and ignoring the capricious order of a liberal judge.

It is the least President Trump can do for a man that has served the people of Maricopa County to the best of his ability and followed the law to the end of his career.

“I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” the president said Sunday, during a conversation with Fox News. “He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”

I agree with the president and if I could get close to him I would encourage him to do so because Joe Arpaio does not deserve to be treated like a criminal for having done his job as well as he did.

Six years after a federal judge, G. Murray Snow, in December 2011, ordered Arpaio’s deputies to stop holding individuals solely on the belief they were in the country illegally, Sheriff Arpaio was found guilty of disobeying the judge’s order.

Ironically, two weeks after the most famous Sheriff in America was found guilty by a Bill Clinton Liberal Judge, another member of the federal bench ruled that police in Arizona can immediately start enforcing the most contentious section of the state’s immigration law, marking the first time officers can carry out a requirement that they, while enforcing other laws, can question the immigration status of those suspected of being in the country illegally.

It is about time that law enforcement officers can be allowed to do their job without being concerned with the security of their jobs because they enforce the laws that are on the books in all jurisdictions.

I am really tired of seeing how the law is implemented and used as it is convenient to the Democrat politicians to help them to get votes and win elections at the expense of the safety of the citizens that are here legally.

People talk about the illegals not being criminals and that they don’t deserve to be treated as such, but the same can be said about the person who walks in to his home and finds his or her partner in bed with someone else that is not even paying part of the mortgage, and kills the intruder; that person was never a murderer… until that fatal day and is now truthfully a murderer and can be called a murderer.

On July 12, 2017 Las Vegas Tribune wrote an editorial titled “Don’t call them illegals; pretend they are squatters” and in that editorial the newspaper dealt with the fact that maybe the illegals can be treated like squatters and use the same laws the public officials use with squatters.

Assembly Bill 161 — this bill is intended to combat squatters, who often produce falsified rental documents when confronted by police officers trying to remove them from a home they are occupying illegally. The new law, which did take effect July 1, protects legitimate tenants with a lease signed by a permitted property manager while requiring a disclosure on rental agreements that creates a “rebuttable presumption” that the tenant does not have the right to live in a property if they can’t produce a rental agreement that has been notarized. The same is with the legitimate legal immigrants who are protected with a resident card issued by the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services that creates a “rebuttable presumption” that the individual has entered the country legally through a recognized port of entry.

That is what Sheriff Arpaio was doing in Maricopa County (Phoenix) until a federal judge tied his hands, stopping the top law enforcement in the county from doing his job that brought Arpaio before another liberal Bill Clinton Federal Judge.

Yes, I hope that President Trump intervene s in the case of Sheriff Arpaio and returns the respect and recognition that the Sheriff deserves and earned during all the years protecting the safety of the community he so well represented.

The president already was able to dismiss former FBI Director Jim Comey and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; people like Arpaio, Giuliani, and Christy are people that President Trump should be looking to include in his administration while he keeps a watchful open eye on Paul Ryan, but what in the hell do I know when I speak with an accent?

And that is one of the reasons I love this country — because someone like me is able to write freely what I think.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.