Mountain lions are the new danger in Pahrump

Well, here I am, back home from my seven-week vacation in Cedar Park, Texas. Most of my fun activities took place in Austin — and there were several of them: Christmas concerts, Christmas movies, Christmas exhibits, seeing the beautiful sights of the Christmas lights, and even touring a most unusual village, which I will write about next week, complete with photos.

And as anyone who has visited family out of town knows, there cannot be any guarantee that just because one is on vacation, one will wake up every day fine and dandy and ready for the plans that those with whom you are staying have made for your visiting pleasure. Such was indeed the case with me, since I unfortunately had about two and a

half weeks of “down” time due to one thing or another. The good news is that it was all just part of life, as it would be if I were home, and we got through it just fine, allowing me ample time to watch a lot of good movies on Netflix that I had never had a chance to see before, and read several books that were lying around the house. Fortunately, I was at least 98 percent better when it came time for me to fly home.

So all went well on my return trip home (it’s only a 3-hour flight from Austin to Las Vegas), and I was ready to catch up on the latest news here in Pahrump, my relatively new hometown.

Well, as it turned out, there has been some new “latest news” going on, and what that news is can be considered scary. Allow me to quote from the Pahrump Valley times:

“Recent mountain lion sightings have prompted the Nye County Sheriff’sOffice and Animal Control to issue a warning to residents on the north and south end of the valley. [My daughter and I live on the south end of the valley.] Animal Control Officer Levi Gregory said the large cats are

responsible for the deaths of at least two domesticated animals in recent days.

‘There are at least two female mountain lions that we have identified in the valley,’ he said. … Both have been spotted on the south end of town in the area of Kellogg Road and Paula Street, and the other is on the north end of town in the area of Bannavitch and Blanchard streets.

Gregory said residents should be mindful of their pets and livestock until the cats are located.

‘Last month they killed a goat and a dog was killed just a couple of days ago,’ he said. ‘They did not consume the animals because apparently they got scared off. Pet owners in the valley should be very concerned about the safety and welfare of their animals because we know the mountain lions have taken chickens in the past and they’ve been known to take goats.’

Additionally, Gregory said animal control has identified another mountain lion on the eastern side of the valley.

‘There is at least one big male mountain lion who lives in the

mountain range area to the east of the valley,’ he said. ‘That big male will come into the valley and mate with the two females when they go in heat, but we know that he usually stays in the mountains on the eastern part of the valley.’

Pets and livestock aside, Gregory said residents also need to be wary of the cats, as they also pose a danger to humans.

‘Luckily, we have never had an attack from a mountain lion on a human being, but that’s just because we’re lucky,’ he said. ‘You never want to put it past a mountain lion to attack a human because it’s been known to happen in California. Just because it hasn’t happened here, doesn’t mean it won’t, which is why it’s important for people to be on their guard, watch their property and watch their animals. If anyone does see a suspicious large cat, they should call 911 immediately.’”

(Written by reporter Selwyn Harris)

So, while Pahrump could be called a sleepy little town, more or less, or “just” a retirement town, and not one of many surprising dangers, it was surprising indeed to me to learn that life can change a lot with even the knowledge of possible impending dangers. My daughter has four dogs, and the dogs themselves are aware of the danger; I could feel the difference in them, and it is easy to see that they now hesitate to go outside when they need to.

There are advisories and warnings about keeping an eye on one’s pets, on one’s chickens and goats and such, and obviously to also be wary of one’s own surroundings, since mountain lions have been known to attack humans in California and there is no guarantee that they would not

attack humans here in Pahrump. One was spotted just two houses down from where we live, and the essence of that animal is obviously in the air in some way, accounting for the state of my daughter’s dogs’ anxiety.

So while it is great to be home again, and I am eager to get back to my so-called ordinary life, I now have to have mountain lion awareness not only everywhere I go when I leave the house, but also at home, to safeguard the four dogs that live here. After all, mountain lions are the new danger in Pahrump.

