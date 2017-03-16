The Muslim Community of Masjid As-Sabur of Las Vegas (As-Sabur Mosque) hosted breakfast for the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish community at the mosque in an effort to show their respect and solidarity. In attendance was the Anti-Defamation League staff and lay leaders, Jeff Metz, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, Mike Naft, District Director for Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV1) and fellow members of both the Muslim and Jewish community of Las Vegas.

In the wake of two bomb threats directed at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada over the past two weeks and multiple waves of threats to various Jewish Community Centers and Anti-Defamation League offices across the country, members of As-Sabur Mosque made it a priority to show that they stand in solidarity with the ADL, the JCCSN and the entire Jewish community of Las Vegas. As the mosque’s Community Affairs Director, Ahmad Ade, said during breakfast, “with difficulty comes ease,” referring to the easiness of coming together to show support. Both communities are happy to look out for each other.

During breakfast, Imam Fateen Seifullah expressed his friendship and loyalty to the Jewish community, shared the history of Masjid As-Sabur and gave a tour of the building and an explanation of the programs they provide. Jolie Brislin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League shared mirroring sentiments, saying that the ADL and the Jewish community are grateful for the friendship. She believes everyone’s voices are stronger together and thanked the As-Sabur Mosque for standing up against hate in all forms. The opportunity to sit together strengthens both groups.‘

Masjid As-Sabur is the oldest masjid and the pioneering Muslim community organization in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada since 1982. In addition to its regular prayer services, it serves as an overall community center offering a day school for children, education for adults and food bank services that provide for the surrounding neighborhood.

