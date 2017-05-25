As it has been publicized by the local media outlets, as well as other newsgroups that are now following the stadium that will house the notorious Las Vegas Raiders, the opening is being pushed back for a year or maybe two.

As many Las Vegas Tribune readers can remember, this newspaper predicted such a delay many weeks ago because everything that is under elected officials control or domain usually is never on time; remember our Regional Justice Center? Several years and millions more were spent before it finally opened.

The stadium has been created and manipulated from day one by our friends the Democrats and our illustrious RINO cheerleader, a.k.a. Governor Brian Sandoval; his sidekick Steve Hill; and followed by our former favorite gubernatorial candidate, Steve Sisolak, who forced the stadium on the people of Nevada as a political rape to please who-knows-who, to line the deep pockets of someone (or many someones) or to secure a higher political seat for those who will be running in future elections.

The stadium is a very good idea, but it is not the duty of the people of Clark County to help finance the development of the stadium.

If the casinos want to have a new toy to play with they should put their money where it belongs and not meddle with our residents, and they should not insult the people’s intelligence by saying that the money would not affect the local residents because the money will come from room taxes.

They know very well that our county is full of weeklies that rent to locals who, in many cases, are forced to live in these places because they are not able to get the deposit, the power and other miscellaneous costs that go into renting a decent place to live; not counting those who will not pass the credit or background checks.

People living in weeklies are already paying a thousand dollars or more a month and now they are going to see their weekly rental going up with the new room tax increase, all to please greedy elected officials.

The Sandoval clan has stated that the stadium has a price tag of $1.5 billion, so if only the four largest gaming companies — MGM, Wynn, Sands and Caesars Palace — pitch in $1 billion each, it will have the money for the stadium plus another $2.5 billion for operating capital.

They do not need to increase the room tax at all, but Nevada is becoming a desperate, money-hungry state like those that do not have the benefit of gaming businesses because the elected officials don’t care for our future.

These elected officials peddling the stadium should not try to insult us for the second time by saying that they are not in the stadium building business because the Stadium Authority will not let them lie.

There is already the Convention and Visitors Authority that is represented by the mayor, county commissioners and city council representing the city and certain hotel-casino executives; there is the Southern Nevada Water Authority represented by elected officials from the county and the cities of Henderson, Boulder City, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, plus Clark County Water Reclamation District and Big Bend Water District.

We predicted — and today we insist on predicting — that the Las Vegas Raiders team will become a reality when hell freezes over; and by that time all those “good Samaritans” that have put so much effort into fooling the taxpayers of Nevada will be nowhere to be found.

There are many other ways to make money for our state: for example, how about the lottery? Why not?

If the casinos are afraid to lose the money that these Clark County residents spend every week driving to the state line to buy their lottery tickets, they can have the exclusive on lottery ticket sales by having the booth inside the casinos only and providing an opportunity for those ticket purchasers to put a few more dollars on gaming tables, in Keno lounges or into slot machines.

There is only one problem with that: the locals are spoiled and the chance that the locals will pay $18 to park their car to go purchase a lottery ticket is very remote.

We believe that the locals would prefer to drive to the state line by using $20 in gas than to give the greedy hotels the $18 for parking. It is no longer the money; it is a matter of principle.