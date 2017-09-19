Photos by OC film

There have been many films written about mental illness but you will find that “Obsessive Compulsive, Major Depression Bipolar” stands out from all of them.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is an anxiety disorder characterized by intrusive thoughts that produce uneasiness, apprehension, fear, or worry, by repetitive behaviors aimed at reducing the associated anxiety, or by a combination of such obsessions and compulsions. (Wikipedia)

It is realism to the nth degree, the daily suffering of Bud Clayman, a man who must live his life with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Bud is a real patient speaking about his own mental illness. The viewers are brought into Bud’s world to see life through his eyes. Bud describes his OCD as, “The hell going on in my mind.”

Even participating in simple activities that most people take for granted was difficult for him.

As the camera crew follows Bud during his daily routine, the viewers are amazed that even taking a bus could be a potential traumatic experience. During the bus ride Bud spoke about his thoughts. “Don’t stare at anyone,” Bud repeated his psychiatrist’s warnings and had to remember the correct way to act in public.

One time Bud had a fight because he stared at a man. Instead of relaxing and looking at the scenery, Bud’s non-stop thoughts continually analyze every moment of his trip. He has to learn to live with his stream of consciousness and not to react in a way that is harmful to himself or others.

Throughout the film the viewers could understand the pressure of these thoughts as he fights with himself to gain control. In fact, Bud must be in control of every situation.

Bud’s family and the people around him have to be careful about the words they use when speaking to him. If Bud perceives they are ordering him to do something he may have involuntary “intrusive” thoughts that provoke his anxiety. This is a film about a person who is afraid he might act on these thoughts.

Of course one of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder’s symptoms is when a person continually washes their hands or other compulsive acts over and over again.

Bud Clayman faces a tough battle with mental illness but there is hope. He has a positive attitude, “I know I’m going to make it!” Bud Clayman’s voice is just another part of the realism of this film.

The film’s website below tells Bud Clayman’s story and has links to mental health and mental illness experts, treatment, family support, advocacy, mental health laws, specific psychiatric disorders and recovery diaries.

If you wish to view this film or for any information, please contact: http://www.oc87.com info@OC87.com

