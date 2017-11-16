There oughta be a law, people say when anything goes awry.

Government officials and bureaucrats can fix it, right?

So, when the guy in Texas killed two dozen churchgoers we learn he should not have been allowed to buy the guns he used under existing law. It seems the law on the books was not enforced. The Air Force was supposed to inform the FBI about his domestic violence conviction, but failed to do so.

It turns out, according to the AP, this is not something new.

“A February 1997 report by the Pentagon inspector general found widespread lapses,” the news service recounts. “Fingerprint cards were not submitted to the FBI criminal history files in more than 80 percent of cases in the Army and Navy, and 38 percent in the Air Force.

“Failure to report the outcome of criminal cases was 79 percent in the Army and 50 percent in the Air Force, the report said. In the Navy, it was 94 percent.”

Laws that are not enforced are useless.

The failure to turnover records about the Texas church shooter is under review. That’s what they said 20 years ago.