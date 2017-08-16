The thing I guess I like most about her is her devotion and kindness to others. She laughs a lot. She not only loves to make things… but she loves to make bad things better.

She is not your usual type of woman. She cuts grass… and actually enjoys it. When she is not playing mechanic or repairing you name it… she is baking cookies or finding ways to out-give others.

No one has ever “one-up’d-her,” even if they tried. She is the only person I know who listens to Christmas music all year round. There must be some form of peace in that or perhaps eternal hope.

She taught her sons about respect for women. She showed them how the best things they could do for their family was to be a devoted husband and father who could cook, clean, iron, change a diaper or to fix whatever is broke.

She treats each of her grandchildren like they are her personal favorite. Elephants everywhere are in envy of her memory because she never forgets anyone or anything, not just because of her excellent recollection but the beautiful memories she made with others along the way.

The next piece of paper she throws out will be the first piece, which should come in handy if she ever goes through a 43-year audit. She never hangs up the phone first, which drives some people nuts.

She starts celebrating Christmas in July and winds it down in January. By February 1, next year’s planning is already in motion. Birthdays are big celebrations that rival Christmas in most other homes.

She enjoyed a private audience with Pope John Paul II, shaking his hand and accepting his blessings… but is just as comfortable making a donation to a panhandler. Her goodness knows no boundaries.

She over tips, over pays and over compensates for all those around her. No one will ever be caught out giving her. She is the only person who calls Customer Service to correct a problem and makes them feel better for calling. Go figure.

She thanks everyone for everything… in writing! She sculpts old fashioned thank you notes which actually get mailed with real stamps. Nobody does that anymore.

The next tab a family member picks up will only be successful only if they arrive early and pay the bill in advance before she can take care of it. She is always taking this one to the airport or that one to the doctor or a car dealership for maintenance.

She is a full time giver who donates her time and talent to making her neighborhood a better place to live or supporting anyone who comes to the door collecting for you name the cause.

She will buy a box of Girl Scout cookies and hand over a twenty saying “Keep the change.” She subscribes to the theory that you have an obligation to leave things better than you found them.

It never occurs to her to be negative about the hand she has been dealt… just play it. There are only four aces in the deck and you can’t draw all four every time. Adverse things happen to everyone; rolling with the punches is what rolling through life is all about.

She makes the best meatloaf east of the Mississippi. She hangs a different “happy flag” in front of her house every week and never misses an opportunity to celebrate something. “It’s five o’clock somewhere” means she is always celebrating but it never involves alcohol- the cheapest date a man could have.

She can not tell the difference between a basketball and a football but has never missed an athletic event that her children or grandchildren have ever played. She knows absolutely nothing about violin, dancing or weightlifting but never fails to celebrate each with her family.

She never knowingly breaks rules, which is the diametrically opposite of the other person in her life, rendering reliable proof of the old adage that opposites do attract.

She is a nurse by training but a wife, mother and grandmother by trade, always rendering loving care to all who touch her life.

She’s not perfect. She’s better than that.

* * * * *

Michael Aun is a syndicated columnist and writes a weekly column for this newspaper. To contact Michael Aun, email him at maun@lasvegastribune.com.