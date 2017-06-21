Last Friday, June 16, 2017, will pass in history as one of the most important days for the Cuban people in and out of the United States when President Donald Trump once again makes good on one of his campaign promises.

Before President Trump lined out his plan, Vice President Mike Pence finished his speech with an emotional Cuba Si, Castro No making many Cubans happy with that statement.

Through the intervention of Socialist Pope Francis, who wrote to Cuban dictator and then President Barack Obama, the talk between the two heads of government culminated in President Obama giving in to the socialist government of Cuba and getting nothing in return.

After more than a half-century of Cold War estrangement, the United States reopened its six-story embassy in Havana on Monday, and Cuba raised a flag outside its own stately embassy in Washington.

What culminated after months of negotiations to overcome decades of enmity was the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations — a historic milestone in the official thought pattern that President Obama set in motion last year.

On July 20th, 2015 it became official; Embassies of Cuba and the United States were open in the City of Habana and Washington, D.C.

“It is a sad day in the nation when a communist flag bearing the blood of thousands of Cuban patriots is flying in the air at the Capital of this country, offending and betraying the thousands of Cubans living in the United States — some of them sitting in the United States pink Congress, accepting the decision of a president that shows no respect for those who have given their life defending democracy and liberty for a country that has always been an ally and kept a tight relationship with this country,” wrote the Las Vegas Tribune that day.

But on June 16, 2017, almost two years to the day, President Donald Trump reversed that sad day when accompanied by members of Brigade 2506 in Miami, Florida reversed President Obama’s relationship with the communist country that has been killing its own people for the

last 58 years.

“Last year, I promised to be a voice against repression in our region — remember, tremendous oppression — and a voice for the freedom of the Cuban people. You heard that pledge. You exercised the right you have to vote. You went out and you voted, and here I am, like I promised,”

Trump said on Friday to a packed theater in Little Havana, Miami, where Cuban exiles and residents largely supported his candidacy.

Of course the “anti-Trump forces” went to work as fast as they could by questioning the veracity of the president’s actions and words.

The president said: “Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba.” And the ‘anti-Trump forces’ asked: Well, did he?

Trump spoke to a euphoric audience, heavily weighted with members of South Florida’s Cuban-American community who opposed former president Barack Obama’s normalization of relations with the communist government of President Raúl Castro and members of Brigade 2506 that he was able to mention by name with perfect pronunciation, remembering each and every one named, of those he was referring to.

“Speaking in a packed theater in the heart of Miami’s Little Havana, he ticked off a litany of past and present examples of Cuban government repression, and said that Obama’s easing of restrictions on travel and trade had not helped the Cuban people,” The Washington Post newspaper reporter wrote while covering the event.

Trump was introduced at Little Havana’s Manuel Artime Theater in brief speeches by Vice President Pence, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), both of whom flew to Miami aboard Air Force One and were thanked in Trump’s

speech for their policy input.

“I want to express our deep gratitude to a man that’s really become a friend of mine,” Trump said of Rubio, who ran against him in last year’s GOP presidential primary race. “He’s one tough competitor.”

