michaelsoul@outlook.com email is as phoney as the author.

Before I go on with my weekly business, I would like to thank a parasite that commented — with the pseudonym “Michael Angelo” — on the article of Hans Sherrer of November 13, 2016, “Lawyer lied during Kirstin Lobato’s Nevada Supreme Court arguments.”

One thing about me is that I don’t hide my feelings under a funny or fictitious name. When I write a controversial article I make sure that my name is spelled right; and even if someone in this organization writes something that can be controversial, I add my name to make sure that if it seems a little confusing, I — as captain of the ship — take responsibility for whatever someone in this organization writes or fails to write.

“THIS GIRL IS AS GUILTY AS A PEDOPHILE IN A BOY’S LOCKER ROOM!!! INSTEAD OF INVESTING YOUR TIME WITH USELESS ANTICS, YOU SHOULD BE INVESTING IN A BIG BOX OF KLEENEX TISSUES TO WIPE YOUR CRYING EYES!!”

I was planning to answer this idiot buffoon to the email address shown in his commentary (michaelsoul@outlook.com), but I figured it is as “phoney” as he is, so I was not going to waste my time answering him (or her) because I figured that email is as phoney as the author.

However, since this is my last column of the year and I want to have some fun, I might just make this SOB look like the ignorant person he or she is.

This person must be a law-abiding citizen that lives in a fantasy world where the government does not lie or ever do anything wrong, and gets upset when someone exposes the childish behavior of those with legal authority who believe the rest of us are stupid, naïve or ignorant and cannot see when someone is doing something wrong.

Everything that has been written about Kirstin Lobato is a fact and is information that has been taken from the transcript of the trials and the court document; we have read these transcripts up and down and left to right so we can find the reason given by the prosecutors in the case or by the presiding judge as to why the DNA test has been so emphatically denied by the courts in the State of Nevada.

One would think that if the government is so sure that she is guilty as charged, there would not be a problem for Miss Lobato to make a fool of herself by having a DNA test done that would prove that she is as guilty as the prosecutors and the judge assure us she is.

The only thing the Las Vegas Tribune has written about outside of what is in the court documents is that we want to have someone tell us why they are so reluctant to allow the DNA test that will prove the truth: that the government is right or that Kirstin Lobato is right. That is all we want to know. Why are they so reluctant to show who is right and who is wrong? We at the Las Vegas Tribune have been asking that question for as long as this case has been in the system, and all we hear is that there is no need for a DNA test, or that the trial is over and it is extra work and court time that we do not have.

People with some type of power have the tendency of confusing the power they may think they have with intelligence, and some time they make the mistake of assuming they are the only ones with a brain.

Normally their attitude comes from the fact that they get upset when they are caught doing stupid things like pretending to be someone they are not.

“YOU SHOULD BE INVESTING IN A BIG BOX OF KLEENEX TISSUES TO WIPE YOUR CRYING EYES!!” The coward wrote and I took his advice, but instead of investing in a box of Kleenex tissues we bought a case with 48 boxes of tissues for him to wipe his crying eyes when he is falsely accused of some crime and tries to defend himself without any luck whatsoever, because unfortunately, people have the tendency to believe that the government does not lie, does not entrap anyone, and does not present false evidence — unless it happens to them and then they want everyone to believe they are telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and they swear it to God.

I was going to wish this idiot a happy 2017, but instead I am hoping he (or she) does not have a daughter who might one day end up in the same kind of tragic situation and place as Kirstin Lobato is today. To the rest of the people of Nevada — HAPPY NEW YEAR!

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * *

