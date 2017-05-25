Recently Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, “The problem of organized crime is not only a problem of Mexico, but also a problem of the United States.”

It is true, but until the day both countries ban from TV screens all those soap operas about organized crimes, drug trafficking, guns and killings, people are going to continue being infected by all that “glorified” crime.

If you spend just one night out of your busy schedule to watch both Mexican TV networks TeleMundo and Univision you will realize that they are the main problems for all the organized crime and drug trafficking.

Everything in their programming involves “narco” stories. According to news reports Mexico bans from several cities in their territory the “narco-corridos.” It is time to ban all those soap operas that so many people are so obsessed about.

Turn the TV on and all you will watch is: “La Reina Del Sur” (The Queen of the South). The story of a young woman from Mexico who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain.

“El Señor de los Cielos,” (the Lord of the Skies); the story is based on the life and work of the former leader of the Juarez Cartel.

“La querida del Centauro” (the mistress of a famous drug trafficker) the story of a beautiful woman who, while in prison, becomes the mistress of a famous drug trafficker.

“El Chapo” (the King of drug trafficking), mini-series based on the life of El Chapo Guzman and his escapes from prison.

La Piloto (the pilot), the story of a young woman who dreams of being a pilot and ends up transporting drugs in a small plane in Mexico, Colombia and Central America.

Now there is the latest soap opera, “The double life of Estela Carrillo,” another case of money laundering — and where does money laundering come from if not from drug profits?

Is this the way they are trying to combat drug trafficking?

Yes, it is true that the problem is not only a problem of Mexico, but a problem of the United States, as well.

If Mexico does not ban those soap operas from the screen, the United States should investigate the programming of TeleMundo and Univision and put a stop to it for good and forever.

There are thousands of stories that can be brought to the screens that have absolutely nothing to do with drug trafficking, money laundering and crimes.

* * * * *

Also, considering the opinion of Florida immigration attorney, Angel Leal, who expressed his opinion on several news media, on possible immigration laws and considers all of them a violation of immigrants’ human rights, there are many human rights violations in this country.

We cannot express any opinion of the many violations of human rights in Cuba or Venezuela when we see the case of a man locked up in a 4X4 room without any windows to see the light of day, without radio or television and without any communication with his wife or any other family members, nor one-to-one communication with his attorneys. That is not only a violation of human rights, that is also a violation of civil rights and torture to the whole extent of the word.

That is exactly what the United States federal government is doing to Mexican citizen Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as “El Chapo.”

The murderous terrorists in Guantanamo Naval Base in Cuba received better treatment than federal authorities are granting this man, but those terrorists received clemency from President Obama without considering the eternal damage they caused to the citizens of the United States.