Commentary

Metro Strains Credulity Beyond the Breaking Point

Norm Jahn (new)The title of this column reflects a statement in the decision by the Nevada Employee Management RelationsBoard(http://m.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/metro-captain-reinstated-after-demotion-guns-n-roses-helicopter-tour) in the Captain Dave O’Leary vs. LVMPD matter.
The case was about prohibited labor practices which is why it was decided by the EMRB. How refreshing that an ‘outside’ review of another Metro mess has exposed the conduct of Metro ADMINISTRATORS that ‘brings the Department into public discredit’ — and it has been a long time coming. The ‘public discredit’ charge is highly subjective and has been used against lower ranking members of the LVMPD for far too long. Now citizens can decide who is responsible for that public discredit.
I am aware of similar language used in cases involving other members of Metro (in other ‘outside’ venues) which has been highly critical of the LVMPD. These decisions just don’t always get publicized. Metro gets to rely on “Tricky Nicky” and other attorneys at arbitration hearings where one person makes a final decision. Metro gets to rely on a half-billion dollar budget to prop up their version of the events. And, of course, Metro totally controls the outcomes (and in the past controlled Internal Affairs investigations). I’m not sure what happened with Internal Affairs this time — they actually did not sustain violations initially charged against O’Leary or on their ‘add-on’ charge (the sledgehammer called Truthfulness). Maybe there is hope for the future!?
The full written decision exposes Metro ‘targeted’ investigations and discrimination to be a puss-filled boil in need of a lancet but the decision reveals only a fraction of the career destruction that has occurred behind the curtains and gag orders! Congrats to Captain O’Leary for having the courage to fight the ‘regime’ and recover his REPUTATION. The EMRB also ordered his reinstatement but I’d bet that Metro will continue to play games with his retirement credentials!
It is surprising that Metro administrators essentially tried to ‘coerce’ O’Leary by referring to his retirement credentials. Even after working for the LVMPD for nearly 25 years, the elected Sheriff can deny retirement credentials which are cherished and held with pride and honor. Gillespie-Lombardo can’t deny your retirement benefits (thank goodness PERS handles that) but they CAN inflict one of the cruelest cuts if you fall out of favor!
The conduct of Metro administrators caused the PMSA Attorney (John  Aldrich) to testify he was involved in “the most unprofessional meeting I’ve ever been to.” Apparently there was yelling, screaming
and profanity from Assistant Sheriff Greg McCurdy. There had also been attempts to intimidate and coerce O’Leary by his
supervisor (Deputy Chief Al Salinas). It is almost comical to read the EMRB decision (having a little bit of ‘inside’ knowledge about Metro) and realize that their ‘admonishment’ to not discuss ongoing investigations was put right back in their faces by Captain O’Leary. O’Leary informed them that he could not discuss the situation after being ‘noticed’ by Internal Affairs.
Below, are some excerpts from the EMRB decision:
—In our view, this indicates that O’Leary had something of a target on his back due to the political fallout and embarrassment to the Department caused by this fly-along.
—But the Department had, after the investigation, ferreted out the facts of O’Leary’s true involvement in this incident, which is far less sensational than the media reports indicated.
—The Board need not actually decide if this was against policy because even if it were, the Department’s selective enforcement of that policy against O’Leary in this case is evidence of discrimination.
—The Department’s selective focus on this fact in this case in order to justify a finding of misconduct against O’Leary tends to reveal that the Department’s motivation for doing so was politically driven.
—When the principal allegations against O’Leary — that he had arranged the fly-along and had driven Code 3 to the park — did not pan out, the Department stretched beyond the noticed allegations of misconduct to conclude that O’Leary’s knowledge of the proposal and “the resulting publicity would tend to bring the Department into public discredit” and to conclude that O’Leary had improperly transported civilians in his vehicle.
—Thus, it seems that some finding of misconduct, no matter how tenuous, and a corresponding discipline of demotion were the foreordained conclusions to any internal affairs investigation against O’Leary.
—It is also significant to the Board that the level of discipline the Department had decided to mete out in this case was exceedingly disproportionate to the true facts of O’Leary’s minimal involvement in the fly-along and subsequent marriage proposal.
—From this the Department claimed that O’Leary’s actions were so egregious that it warranted the major discipline of a demotion for a first offense. This rationale strains credulity beyond the breaking point.
—As the Department has not met its burden we conclude that the Department’s actions in this regard were motivated by unlawful discrimination due to political reasons…
—The Board finds that had it not been for the threat of imminentdemotion, which as set forth above was the product of unlawful discrimination, O’Leary would not have suddenly retired when he did.
—As set forth above, those initial allegations were not sustained based upon the information uncovered during the internal affairs investigation. Instead the political reasons at play in this case motivated the Department to stretch its rationale in order to make some other tenuous findings of misconduct.
FINDINGS OF FACT
Before the internal affairs report was complete, the Department had predetermined to demote O’Leary for this fly-along incident.
O’Leary’s retirement was not voluntary, but was coerced by the Department.
ORDERS
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shall: Cease and desist from discriminating against its employees for political reasons…
Metro administrators were ‘livid’ about the helicopter ride and I bet they are even more livid about the further media coverage and exposure from O’Leary’s prohibited practices complaint. They are refusing to accept the decision of the EMRB and want to take the matter to District Court.
I certainly hope that the court system spanks Metro and that the momentum starts to shift from biased investigations, predetermined outcomes at termination hearings and tainted arbitration decisions.
Put some of those administrators on the witness stand facing perjury charges and let us all see what will happen. They might learn a thing or two about the TRUTH.

Tags:

Norm Jahn

— Norm Jahn

Norm Jahn is a former lieutenant with the LVMPD. Jahn was terminated by Sheriff Gillespie in 2011 and then retired. He is currently in his second year as a professor at Lake Superior State University. Jahn received a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a master's degree from UNLV. He taught in the criminal justice program at the College of Southern Nevada for over a decade. He was hired by Metro in 1983 and had risen to the rank of lieutenant by 1992. He was on the eligibility list for Metro captain with former sheriff Bill Young in 1995 but resigned at the end of 1996 to follow his career goal of becoming a police chief. Jahn served as police chief in Shawano, Wisconsin for over 3 years. Jahn returned to Las Vegas in 2004, and completed the police academy and field training programs. By 2007, he was promoted to sergeant (again) and supervised officers working the Strip. Norm noticed problems with police performance and effectiveness and tried to improve police and security working relationships. He was targeted by Vice (and later Metro administrators) because of his commitment to Strip Safety and protecting visitors from crime. In July of 2011, Jahn's career ended when he drove his police car across I-15 and his captain created a 'truthfulness' case to end his career. Metro offered to drop the termination charge if Norm would change his story and retire quietly, but they also wanted Jahn to sign a gag order and never criticize the LVMPD or even contact friends and co-workers. Jahn refused both offers. Norm is now retired from the LVMPD and is in his second year as a professor at Lake Superior State University. His weekly column focuses on the LVMPD and provides 'insight with an edge' - Gillespie's gag order didn't work!

