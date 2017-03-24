A group of Las Vegas voters gathered at the Radio Tribune office to meet the candidates that Chris Garcia Conservative American and Radio Tribune had selected as the best candidates to be supported.

Music, food and other amenities were available for the attendees to enjoy, plus the main event of the evening, The Las Vegas Hi-Steppers, whose performance impressed all those present.

For the city council, Stavros Anthony for Ward 4, and Bob Beers for Ward 2. Michelle Fiore for Ward 6 was invited, but did not attend the event. For Las Vegas Municipal Court Department 5, Chief Judge Cedric Kerns and the candidate for Municipal Court Department 3, Cara Campbell. The Las Vegas Tribune and Radio Tribune’s respective choices to retain and to elect.

The food, compliments of H&H BBQ plus 2, was exquisite; and the salads, homemade by Radio Tribune’s Cayley Garcia, were a hit with all the attendees.

Billy Patterson, a native of Las Vegas and founder of the Las Vegas Hi-Steppers, delighted the audience with a group performance in front of the Radio Tribune business office.

Las Vegas resident and internationally renowned star, Nelson Sardelli, along with his wife, were among the invited guests. Attorney Ben Childs and his daughter also were present, as well as 97.9 representatives, Andy La Porta and wife Joanne M. La Porta and 97.9 founder Gary La Porta; Clark County School District Trustee Kevin Childs shook hands with the invited guests and other attendees.

Cara Campbell, candidate for Las Vegas Municipal Court Department 3, was able to speak to the invited guests and explain the reasons why she decided to run for a position in the judicial office after a long time position with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Councilman Bob Beers who is running for reelection in Ward 2, took the opportunity to explain his side on the Badlands issue that has divided the city council and homeowners. Councilman Stavros Anthony running for reelection in Ward 4, promised to keep working hard on behalf of his constituents, and Chief Judge Cedric Kerns held the audience of the Teen Challenge, who attentively listened while Judge Kerns spoke to them.

The host of the event, Chris Garcia, sporting a Donald Trump tie, and his wife C-Ann, were pleased with the turnout of the event and vowed to offer other similar events for the general election candidates.

*****

We would also like to say Thank you to Frank Garcia III and Teen Challenge for the being so kind to offer to help with the set up and clean up for the event!