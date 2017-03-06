National

Media left and right give Trump’s speech thumbs up

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email

By Joe Concha

The Hill

President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress exceeded expectations among the pundit class on Tuesday night.

CBS’s Gayle King felt Trump’s speech was authentic.

“He said from the beginning he was going to speak from his heart, and I certainly think he did that.” — @GayleKing on #JointSession pic.twitter.com/lvlf6Z0OpK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThis Morning) March 1, 2017

Fox News’s Chris Wallace echoed King’s sentiment.

“I thought it was by far the best speech I’ve ever heard Donald Trump give,” he said. “It was one of the best speeches in that setting I’ve ever heard any president give.”

Democratic strategist and CNN contributor Kirsten Powers echoed Wallace’s sentiments, calling it Trump’s “best speech” ever.

“Best speech @realDonald Trump  has  ever  given,”  wrote  Powers,  a  former  Fox  News  contributor.

Best speech @realDonaldTrump has ever given. Powerful, effective, inspring at times…presidential. #Jointsession #trumpaddress — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) March 1, 2017

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said the speech would be “well received.”

“This will be a very well-received speech for Donald Turmp,” remarked MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s a product of expectations that’s he’s not seen of somebody who necessarily gives a good formal speech.”

But Maddow’s analysis wasn’t all positive.

“It will be a notable thing that the president spent a big portion of what was in effect a State of the Union telling the country what vicious, murdering criminals immigrants are,” Maddow said.

Media analysts estimate 40 million to 45 million people watched Trump’s address Tuesday night.

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email

Tags:

— Las Vegas Tribune

Leave a comment

*
To prove you're a person (not a spam script), type the security word shown in the picture. Click on the picture to hear an audio file of the word.
Anti-spam image

  • March 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Feb    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  

  • Tune into RadioTribune daily for the best internet talk radio in Nevada.
    Click on the image to tune in.

  • http://lasvegastribune.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/lvt20170301-1-31.pdf

    Click here

  • LasVegasTribune.com has a handful of honest hardworking editors and researchers. We are working diligently to bring you the truth no matter the cost. We have no membership fees and have no plans for it in the future. We rely on the compassion and dedication of our faithful volunteers and donations from our loyal readers.

    Please donate as much as you feel comfortable. We have multiple donation values for your convenience as well as donation you can enter your own value.

    We thank you for your support, and please only donate what you can afford.

    1. Donations

  • Donations

  • Archives

  • Kerns ad

    Kerns ad

  • Mail by Renee
    Private Mailboxes
    702-262-0703