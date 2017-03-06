By Joe Concha

The Hill

President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress exceeded expectations among the pundit class on Tuesday night.

CBS’s Gayle King felt Trump’s speech was authentic.

"He said from the beginning he was going to speak from his heart, and I certainly think he did that." — Gayle King

Fox News’s Chris Wallace echoed King’s sentiment.

“I thought it was by far the best speech I’ve ever heard Donald Trump give,” he said. “It was one of the best speeches in that setting I’ve ever heard any president give.”

Democratic strategist and CNN contributor Kirsten Powers echoed Wallace’s sentiments, calling it Trump’s “best speech” ever.

“Best speech @realDonald Trump has ever given,” wrote Powers, a former Fox News contributor.

"Best speech @realDonaldTrump has ever given. Powerful, effective, inspring at times…presidential." — Kirsten Powers

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said the speech would be “well received.”

“This will be a very well-received speech for Donald Turmp,” remarked MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s a product of expectations that’s he’s not seen of somebody who necessarily gives a good formal speech.”

But Maddow’s analysis wasn’t all positive.

“It will be a notable thing that the president spent a big portion of what was in effect a State of the Union telling the country what vicious, murdering criminals immigrants are,” Maddow said.

Media analysts estimate 40 million to 45 million people watched Trump’s address Tuesday night.