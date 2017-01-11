Media, Democrats need to stop crying

Enough is enough; the liberal mainstream media, the socialist Democrats and the anti-Trump groups need to get over the fact that the American people have chosen a Republican administration to make America great again.
The socialist Democrats that are used to manipulating the system, controlling those who allow them to do so and misleading the masses with lies and innuendos cannot get over the fact that the public did not take them seriously.
Trump’s choice to fill his cabinet is not acceptable to the liberal mainstream media or the socialist Democrats, but eight years ago the Republicans did not express any objection to President Barack Obama’s new cabinet appointees.
On Monday, the first day of Congress back in session, Senator Charles Schumer, AKA Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader, warned his Republican counterparts that Democrats are willing to slow down confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet until potential nominees finish independent ethics reviews.
A group of frustrated entertainers used the Golden Globes Awards to attack, again, the election of Donald Trump; it is almost as if they are the only ones who have the right to choose the president of the United States, including the aged Meryl Streep, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Golden Globes awards show; she devoted significant time in her acceptance remarks to criticizing Trump.
Meryl Streep, whose career is declining as much as her age is advancing, may be using her political opinion as a way to a new career when the telephone calls for jobs start diminishing and she wants to make sure that some of those with the pink or red mentality among the Hollywood kingpins keep her speech in mind for the next “role” call.
Many sports figures and entertainers with well-known names stated that if Donald Trump wins the election they would move out of the United States; some of them were going to move to Canada, but so far, sixty days after the successful Donald Trump election, none of them have lived up to that promise.
The first target of the Socialist Democrats in office was Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, accusing him of being a racist as they did back in 1986, when Senator Sessions was nominated for a federal judgeship.
What these cynical socialist senators in the nation’s capital forget to tell their followers is that Senator Sessions, who, in the late 1990s co-sponsored legislation to honor Rosa Parks with the Congressional Gold Medal, also voted against 2009 legislation that extended federal hate crime protections to people targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
What they forget to tell their followers is that Sessions holds hard-line views on immigration. He is against a path to citizenship and has opposed almost every immigration reform bill before the Senate that includes one.
Schumer, the Democrat Senator who called a female airline worker a bitch just last Sunday, claims to be friendly with Sessions but assures others that he would “nail him” in the end.
It is time that the Democrats stop being cry babies and let the president elect do his job as they did during the last eight years of their president’s administration.
We understand that President Barack Obama has experience as a community activist and he knows how to manipulate the masses to his best interest, but is the plan here to keep Obama in the presidency for good? Is the plan here to ignore the two-term limit for the president and allow him to become an eternity president?
Every other president finishes his two terms in office and retires, at least for a while, and allows his successor to take office, to pick his cabinet, and do the job he was elected to do. Why does it have to be different at the end of Barack Obama’s second term?
No one elevated President Jimmy Carter to an idol at the end of his term; no one offered President Bill Clinton hero status at the end of his term. They just packed their belongings and “some extra stuff” and walked out of the White House as is customary; but it seems as though President Obama is using his community activist experience to make his White House exit a little more dramatic and a little more exaggerated with the help of his followers.
Just give President-elect Trump a grace period; let him work and prove himself to the American people — unless they are afraid that Donald Trump can prove to the American people that he is for real and it will make certain presidents of the past to look inept and useless compared to him.
The socialist Democrats that are used to manipulating the system, controlling those who allow them to do so and misleading the masses with lies and innuendos cannot get over the fact that the public did not take them seriously.
Trump’s choice to fill his cabinet is not acceptable to the liberal mainstream media or the socialist Democrats, but eight years ago the Republicans did not express any objection to President Barack Obama’s new cabinet appointees.
On Monday, the first day of Congress back in session, Senator Charles Schumer, AKA Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader, warned his Republican counterparts that Democrats are willing to slow down confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet until potential nominees finish independent ethics reviews.
A group of frustrated entertainers used the Golden Globes Awards to attack, again, the election of Donald Trump; it is almost as if they are the only ones who have the right to choose the president of the United States, including the aged Meryl Streep, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Golden Globes awards show; she devoted significant time in her acceptance remarks to criticizing Trump.
Meryl Streep, whose career is declining as much as her age is advancing, may be using her political opinion as a way to a new career when the telephone calls for jobs start diminishing and she wants to make sure that some of those with the pink or red mentality among the Hollywood kingpins keep her speech in mind for the next “role” call.
Many sports figures and entertainers with well-known names stated that if Donald Trump wins the election they would move out of the United States; some of them were going to move to Canada, but so far, sixty days after the successful Donald Trump election, none of them have lived up to that promise.
The first target of the Socialist Democrats in office was Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, accusing him of being a racist as they did back in 1986, when Senator Sessions was nominated for a federal judgeship.
What these cynical socialist senators in the nation’s capital forget to tell their followers is that Senator Sessions, who, in the late 1990s co-sponsored legislation to honor Rosa Parks with the Congressional Gold Medal, also voted against 2009 legislation that extended federal hate crime protections to people targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
What they forget to tell their followers is that Sessions holds hard-line views on immigration. He is against a path to citizenship and has opposed almost every immigration reform bill before the Senate that includes one.
Schumer, the Democrat Senator who called a female airline worker a bitch just last Sunday, claims to be friendly with Sessions but assures others that he would “nail him” in the end.
It is time that the Democrats stop being cry babies and let the president elect do his job as they did during the last eight years of their president’s administration.
We understand that President Barack Obama has experience as a community activist and he knows how to manipulate the masses to his best interest, but is the plan here to keep Obama in the presidency for good? Is the plan here to ignore the two-term limit for the president and allow him to become an eternity president?
Every other president finishes his two terms in office and retires, at least for a while, and allows his successor to take office, to pick his cabinet, and do the job he was elected to do. Why does it have to be different at the end of Barack Obama’s second term?
No one elevated President Jimmy Carter to an idol at the end of his term; no one offered President Bill Clinton hero status at the end of his term. They just packed their belongings and “some extra stuff” and walked out of the White House as is customary; but it seems as though President Obama is using his community activist experience to make his White House exit a little more dramatic and a little more exaggerated with the help of his followers.
Just give President-elect Trump a grace period; let him work and prove himself to the American people — unless they are afraid that Donald Trump can prove to the American people that he is for real and it will make certain presidents of the past to look inept and useless compared to him.
Attachments area