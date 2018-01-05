Meddling goes hand in hand with any election or country

Right after President Donald Trump was sworn into office on January 20, 2016, the mainstream liberal media, the anti-Trump Republicans and the Socialist Democrats became obsessed with the Russia-Trump meddling, and wasted hours of air time and gallons of ink on that subject with the idea of confusing the voters and the constituents who would be naive enough to believe those reports and any newspapers’ fake news.

For as far back as anyone can remember, other countries have meddled with the U.S. elections, just as much as this country has meddled with their elections. On many occasions the American media has involved itself and urged other countries to get involved in the American elections; just last year, 2016, Megyn Kelly crossed the border to Canada to hold a campaign debate in that country.

At the time, Las Vegas Tribune wondered why the American election needed to be taken across the border to any other country, and the newspaper asked why Canadian people needed to become opinionated on any U.S. elections, but no one responded to Las Vegas Tribune’s inquiring mind.

Russia meddled in the United States election as much as the United States meddled in any other country’s elections — or even interfered in how other countries should run their governments.

Back in the late ‘50s, Cuba was an ally of the United States of America, keeping a friendly and fantastic relationship on all terms —cultural, diplomatic, economical, social and on any other level, and the government of Cuba used to come to its ally country to buy arms and ammunition to fight the Castro guerrillas in the hills of the Sierra Maestra and the Escambray mountains.

The United States sold arms and ammunition to the ally country of Cuba, and later confiscated those arms and ammunition and gave them to Fidel Castro’s guerrillas by the now infamous Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, the same Guantanamo Bay Naval Base that Cuba wants to take from the United States.

Before that, in the year 1958, the United States of America meddled with the democratic government of Venezuela under another US ally and friend of the American people, General Marcos Perez Jimenez, and replaced him with the card-holding communist, Romulo Betancourt.

In August, 1959, the Venezuelan Government informed the Department that it would ask for extradition on charges of murder and embezzlement, and late in the month U.S. authorities carried out a preventive arrest and kept the former Venezuelan President in the county jail as a regular criminal.

On December 31, 1958, the United States Ambassador of Cuba “suggested” to General Fulgencio Batista Zaldivar that he should leave the country in the name of peace and to save many lives.

General Batista was replaced with gangster and communist-wannabe Fidel Castro Ruz, which the American rulers mistakenly thought — after helping the Castro guerrillas — would leave them in a better position to control Castro and the new Cuban government under a socialist flag.

In 1962 the now Publisher of the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper, Rolando Larraz, wrote a letter to then recently elected American President John F. Kennedy, advocating for the freedom of the former president of Venezuela.

At the time, General Marcos Perez Jimenez stated that he’d rather be in prison in his own country than to be detained in the United States, referring to the inhuman treatment he had received in the Dade County Detention Center.

When General Perez Jimenez arrived in Venezuela, a great number of Venezuelans were waiting for him at the airport with signs asking for forgiveness and welcoming the former president back to Venezuela.

Later it was time to oust the President of Panama, Manuel Noriega, who was also an ally of the United States and who had worked with U.S. intelligence agencies. Noriega was one of the Central Intelligence Agency’s most valued intelligence sources, as well as one of the primary conduits for illicit weapons, military equipment and cash destined for U.S. backed counter-insurgency forces throughout Latin America.

The U.S. also regarded Noriega as an ally in its War on Drugs, despite Noriega himself having amassed a personal fortune through drug trafficking operations. Though his U.S. intelligence handlers were aware of this, it was allowed because of his usefulness to the U.S.

The list could go on and on but the space is limited and the meaning is the same; in Nicaragua, Anastasio “Tacho” Somoza with the Somoza Dynasty, raised in Philadelphia, PA became useful to the U.S. Government and later dumped like everyone in those days.

Today the meddling is no longer with the Caribbean, Central or South America; today the meddling is with Russia, China, North Korea or any other middle east country.

The American people should learn the lessons and ignore the political games that the mainstream liberal media, the anti-Trump Republicans and the Socialist Democrats play to try to keep the audience — the readers and the American people — in suspense.

Share or Save this Follow Email