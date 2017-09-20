From The Desk Of Gordon Martines

I especially like the term “Fake American,” which is so perfectly suited to what we now have entering our country, legally and illegally, and they are not even attempting to assimilate to American culture, rules, laws, and customs. Where is the incentive for an immigrant to become a real law-abiding American citizen? It seems like you get more free stuff if you turn radical and try to tear this country down.

With our open borders, no vetting, and the availability of all kinds of free stuff merely for the asking, why would anyone consider total allegiance to our great country, including any/all immigrants and any Americans already here. You better love this country or get out.

I guess you might say that people immigrating to America have a 3-way split allegiance: one to the country from which they just fled, one to their birth country, and one to the country that legally accepted them (or the country that they just violated the border requirements of to get in).

This is total BS, how did we ever get to this point? As far as I am concerned when you enter the United States of America, you agree to assimilate into American culture and everything else American and nothing more. If you or anyone else has a problem doing that, then you are not or never will be a real American, and you should find another country to go to that accepts that type of behavior, because we sure don’t need your sorry butt here in this country.

We already have a wide assortment of radicals that want to bring their religion into our country and instill it in our culture. We also have an assortment of sexual deviants that have entered our country that now want to destroy our already-waning morality. One would ask, why would they leave their country if it was so wonderful in the first place? Who is letting these sickos into our country? It appears that we have traitors in high ranking offices that help this influx of human trash into our country.

In just perusing the effect that this influx of trash into our country is having on us, we see a marked influence with everyday activities. I recently went down to Boston Pizza, at LVBS and Oakey Blvd, to have one of their killer cheesesteak sandwiches. Apparently the illegals have also found this little jewel of a place and have completely taken it over. I ordered my food which was very “spendee,” at $28.00 for two cheese steaks, one order of onion rings, and two small drinks. The real entertainment was watching the illegals interact with each other, with food fights, and loud talking. I mean there was no white person in the whole place and none came in while I was there. The smell of “Pinesol” was overwhelming for continual clean up after most people finally finished their food, which was mostly left on the floor. The only problem with the clean-up is that management left the bucket of cleaning disinfectant right next to where the customers ate their food. Of course I had to mention this to management, who were very unhappy with me. I hate to even mention the fact that there were several criminal types lurking in the parking lot, waiting for the next potential victim to exit the restaurant. Well so much for Boston Pizza; maybe it’s back to “POPS” at Decatur and Alta — they used to have a pretty good cheesesteak sandwich, and hopefully it hasn’t been so inundated with illegals, at least not yet.

So, locally I guess you can thank Governor Sandoval and Sheriff Joe Lombardo for setting up a Sanctuary City to encourage more illegals to come here, and bringing with them their unsavory behavior and their criminal ways. So sad… Las Vegas used to be a fun place, but not now.

I condemn anyone who says President Trump is not doing a good job so far. At least he is trying to shore up our borders to keep the trash out. It would be nice to see our mainstream media show some support for him.

Just build the damn wall.

Remember to keep your Faith, keep you Gun, and they can keep their change.

In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.