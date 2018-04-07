Martin Luther King, Jr. 50 years—not forgotten

Martin Luther King, Jr. was an amazing man. He is definitely one of our heroes, and if everyone who heard him speak, listened, whether to one of his speeches, face to face, or even “heard” him through his quoted words, the things he had to say were strong enough to change a life, shape a life, and create a decent and loving human being — if taken to heart.

We can let his own words speak for him, and while we can only offer a sampling in this little space, we urge those who wish to know more about the man and all he preached to Google him. His words will inspire and uplift all who read them; they are like gold to be treasured.

In no special order, we remind everyone what he taught us — lessons that are timeless:

—The time is always right to do what is right.

—Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

—Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.

—I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality… I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.

—Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. I am not unmindful of the fact that violence often brings about momentary results. Nations have frequently won their independence in battle. But in spite of temporary victories, violence never brings permanent peace.

—Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.

—We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.

—Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

—I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

—We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.

—The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.

—Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.

—Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

—The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.

—The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.

—Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’

—We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.

—I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.

—There can be no deep disappointment where there is not deep love.

—Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.

—We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.

—In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was not just a man for his time, he was a man for all time. While so many struggle their own struggles and seek justice in any way they can, he was always there to remind us that we must love our brothers, even through their hate and oppression, violence and war. He would turn over in his grave at seeing all the violence of brother turning upon brother, and how hate has replaced love in dealing with problems from simple to great. If anyone ever put any stock in this man of peace, this man of brotherhood and love, then

surely it is time to resurrect that “stock” and remember his words for all time:

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” —Martin Luther King, Jr.

