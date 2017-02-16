Marijuana profits tainting our justice system?

It is almost like a pattern in our judicial system; every prosecutor wants to be a judge and become a judge, regardless of how bad it is and regardless of who the opposition is. Almost everyone sitting on the bench in all judicial branches was a prosecutor and some are even still (mentally) prosecutors. As unlikable as the picture may be in our eyes, we’d rather see a prosecutor in a black robe than see a judge being affiliated with a person connected in any way to the illegal drug industry by owning a distribution point that, right under the eyes of the state legislators, is known as a dispensary. Marijuana remains a Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. Substances in Schedule 1 are determined by the Food and Drug Administration to have no medical use. States that allow marijuana for medical use or legalized recreational use remain in defiance of federal law. That is why we were pleased to see yet another prosecutor come out from the Clark County District Attorney’s office to join the race for Las Vegas Municipal Court: Cara Campbell, a Nevada attorney who for two decades has been working for the Clark County District Attorney, and is well liked and respected by her peers. Cara Campbell is not connected in any way with campaign manager Dave Thomas, who is known in the judicial circles and in the c as the judge-maker, but now is also known as a marijuana dispensary owner who is married to Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Nancy Allf. The newspaper has maintained that judges who cannot be in control of their courtroom and who are afraid to upset their campaign managers do not deserve to be sitting on the bench because they are weak wimps that have sold out, allowing themselves to be told what to do for the prestige of being called judge or jurist because they can never be called “Your Honor,” since they have none. But added to all that, a person who is expecting to sit on a judicial bench judging the actions of the defendants that appear in their courtroom and is connected professionally or otherwise with a person that is profiting from an illicit business should not be elected to that office. Just last week this newspaper, in this same editorial space, explained the evolution and the risk that a judge takes by associating with people that are involved in the so-called legal distribution of federally illegal drugs and the consequences that a sitting judge, like Eighth District Court Judge Nancy Allf, may face by enjoying the profit from the drugs that her husband, campaign manager David Thomas, distributes and later shares the profits with her. “Despite the fact that in Nevada the use of cannabis (AKA marijuana for many years) has been approved by state legislation, the fact is that under federal laws, to possess, cultivate, sell, or distribute any amount (large or small) of cannabis is illegal” the editorial stated. We even mention the irony that former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective assigned to the narcotic unit for many years, David Kallas, is now a proud owner of a marijuana distribution point, as well as former judges and some elite members of our community — people who at one time have prosecuted, judged, criticized and publicly despised marijuana possession and consumption but who now ignore the same federal law that some of them so emphatically defended. We are not going to tell these judges what to do because after all we all live in an almost-free country and in a society that allows them to be above the law; only those hard-working individuals, only those average, normal members of our community, are forced to follow the law; the rest, the elite, the financially and politically powerful individuals are allowed to be above the law. But we can suggest those hard-working individuals, those average, normal members of our community make sure that they take note of those judges, and perhaps others running for different offices — but specifically a judicial office — and those running for reelection or for the first time that are connected in any way with campaign manager David Thomas or anyone else directly or indirectly profiting from the federally illicit marijuana business, and NOT vote for that candidate or officeholder. The day that one of us, for one reason or another, has to appear before any of these justices, they are going to play the pure, honest card and sentence the defendant according to the law because they “have to make an example” out of us to cover their hypocrisy. Think about it, people!