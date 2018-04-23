Marco Rubio: Giving praise where praise is due

I am a strong believer in criticizing where criticism is due, and praising where that is warranted, as well. If we are quick to criticize people for their bad actions, we should also be just as quick to praise them when they do something good.

Some time ago we called Senator Marco Rubio’s office in Florida to request an interview with him when he was running for president, for the simple reason that we knew his late father and believed he could be proudly watching from heaven to see how far his son has come.

A woman on Marco Rubio’s staff distorted the information in that phone call to the point of telling the senator that we had threatened his life. As the result of that woman’s incompetence, we received a visit from the FBI.

Of course I criticized him for the stupidity of his employee’s actions and for his lack of supervision of his staff. In my opinion, he was supposed to investigate the matter first instead of believing — without question — the story or opinion of an employee on such a grave matter as threatening his life.

Marco Rubio has been in politics long enough to know that the majority of those employees who work for politicians [on the way up] become very arrogant about their making decisions on their own, treating constituents like garbage, and thinking they are very important people — when in reality they are nothing but employees, and we, the taxpayers, pay their salaries.

This time I need to praise Senator Rubio for the way he conducted himself while speaking at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru. He was confronted by a Cuban journalist who attempted to intimidate him about the National Rifle Association supporting his campaign, thus insinuating that Rubio was corrupt.

It happened that the supposed journalist was some Sergio Gomez, from Cuba, with the Granma newspaper. The Granma newspaper is published six days a week and runs to eight pages. Gomez’s questioning of the Senator could be very easily considered as an attack upon the senator.

“The central theme of the summit is the fight against corruption. I wonder if the influence lobbyists hold on politicians was in the agenda, specifically the NRA, from whom you’ve received more than three million dollars. What do you say to your voters from Lima? Will you continue to accept money from that organization? What do you say

to the Parkland victims?”

Can anybody imagine this Cuban from Cuba speaking about corruption?

Marco Rubio politely answered his question and also gave him a good lesson in American civics — and what a lesson it was — and most important, the lesson was free.

My space is limited and I know our Managing Editor will be jumping on me, but I cannot help but share Marco Rubio’s words to journalists of the “prestigious” 8-page Granma Newspaper.

“My wish is that Cuba, Venezuela, and every country which has differences can decide them at the polls. Not through violence, not through illegitimate political movements. That’s what I wish. At the end of the day I think that in a free society, those who have disagreement with a political stance can vote against that politician.

In five years I will have to run again. In the United States, in

comparison to Cuba, we have a free press. The press can question and criticize me all they want, and they do so daily. I’m glad we’re able to hold debates, because in Cuba you can’t have a debate. The answer is that in the U.S. the people know my stance. We also have transparency on who donates and who doesn’t. Yes, I support the Second Amendment and those people who support that Amendment support me.

Those who don’t support it can vote against me. I wish you could do that in Cuba, because you can’t.”

As I said I can criticize the senator for his negligence, but also

praise him for speaking to that little journalist from Cuba on behalf of all of us.

* * * * *

Apparently Las Vegans are not smart enough to do the job

It is a shame to live in a city where the citizens are considered

inept or even worse, illiterate.

With the unemployment line still 50 feet long and collection agencies located on every corner of Las Vegas, many government agencies and other companies hire collection agencies in other states.

Payments for the Las Vegas Valley Water District need to be sent to Phoenix, Arizona. The City of Las Vegas Sewer Services and Traffic tickets payments are to be paid in Los Angeles, California, even the Las Vegas Review-Journal financial services are located in Phoenix, Arizona. Nevada Energy at least keeps its payment center in Nevada,

but where is the center? Not in Las Vegas, but in Reno.

It is like they consider that people in Las Vegas have no brains and don’t know how to use a computer. Forget about the knowledge of mathematics, which is no longer important because computers do all that for us.

If contracting some of the best agencies in the field of collections and financial services — such as Reynolds and Associates and Allied Collection Services, just to mention a couple — and considering the fact that the best 30 companies are located in Las Vegas is not acceptable enough for these city agencies for whatever reason, they should consider opening their own collection department and employing

local personnel, instead of operating from neighboring states.

Consider the Review-Journal; even when you call their offices with delivery problems, we need to talk to someone in Phoenix. What do those people know about the paper delivery problems in Las Vegas?

It is sad to know that the city of Las Vegas government believes that people in California are smarter than we are. I assume they will also want to bring people in from California to vote in our local elections.

* * * * *

