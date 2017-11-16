Everything in life becomes a fashion model of sorts and now the latest things are protests and marches for anything and everything some group of people want to bring attention to.

Now everybody working at a fast food restaurant is ready to protest because they are unhappy with the money they are being paid. Of course, they always want to compare the salary of the presidents and CEOs of the companies to what they take home.

According to reports, those protesters are very concerned that David Novak, the CEO of the company which owns Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), takes home an average of $25 million a year, and the average full-time fast-food worker would have made about $19,000 a year; so the CEO earns approximately 1,000 times as much as that typical worker would have made.

The worst feeling a person can hold inside is greed, which usually includes a touch of envy. Greed doesn’t pay. When they applied for and accepted a job at a fast-food place, or at any other company for that matter, they knew ahead of the time what the pay was, and if hired, they accepted the position and the salary.

That is where socialism and communism come from. Communists put the idea of equality in the mind of ignorant and naïve people, and they are convinced that it means we are all going to be rich, without realizing that what it means is we are all going to be poor, except the ones promoting the so-called socialism.

Then we have the Immigration marches and protests. Those people need to understand that you must “ask” for a favor with humility; when you demand something that was never yours there is a very strong possibility you will never receive it.

There, especially in the Los Angeles area, you find hundreds of women and students claiming their benefits cannot be canceled because they need an education. If they are concerned about their education, what are they doing out of school marching and protesting?

There must be some people behind the scenes paying these people some sort of a salary to spend hours away from home on any given day of the week.

Now, to complete the nonsense, comes the “Me Too,” protest. Women who supposedly were molested, or sexually harassed twenty or thirty years ago are coming out to expose their cases.

All of a sudden even former president George H. W. Bush is a molester of minors. Fourteen years ago a 16-year-old girl supposedly was inappropriately touched on the butt by the former president, but she never mentioned it to anyone in her family. Now that she is 30 years old — and the man has been in a wheelchair for the last five years, and with all due respect, is senile and decrepit — she is going to discredit him publicly.

There is also, of course, Roy Moore, justice of the Supreme Court for the State of Alabama now running for U.S. Senator.

An Alabama woman alleged on the record that when she was 14 years old, in the late 1970s, Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her.

It sounds like a very powerful hand is behind this matter because it is very difficult to believe this woman kept such an encounter secret during all those years until now, at her much older age.

We also see protests for arms control. Very soon they are going to start marches and protests for truck control. We cannot forget that the most horrific terrorist attacks involved killing people with trucks.

* * * * *

