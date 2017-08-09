From The Desk Of Gordon Martines
Making our community better includes fixing our election process
We may have forgotten all the hoopla that was being blasted in the mainstream news media, and in the secondary news media about hacking the electronic voting machines. Well, that ugly matter still hasn’t been resolved. With all the might of the mainstream media at their fingertips, the crooked politicians have worked it so that most if not all of the voters have forgotten about all the crooked voting machines, some of which are even radio-controlled, and the legal barriers that have been set up to protect and investigate reported electronic machine manipulation.
If I recall the final investigative report was that, Yes, there was election fraud, voting machine manipulation, ballot box-stuffing, illegal voter registration, and out-and-out direct manipulation of the final tabulation count of all the electronic voting machine hard drives, all being transported to one central location, where a computer technician of unknown character counts the votes from all of the voting machines.
What a wonderful pitfall system we have adopted, and worst of all, there is nothing in the future to effect some real reforms. My group for over two years have compiled information, including videos and testimonials in front of subcommittees, that proves without a doubt that this type of electronic voting machine manipulation exists, who is responsible, who is accountable, and mostly who remains in control of this corrupted system, whereby nothing has done to fix it. There is no doubt about it: Money (dirty or clean) talks, loud and clear. It matters not how you vote, it only matters who counts the votes.
The fix for this little problem is quite clear — merely go back and use paper ballots. Each voting place would be responsible for counting their own ballots and should be done by a panel, which would double check the counted ballots. This may seem a little too easy, but if we could at least agree to try it, then what do we have to lose?
With a one-month collection of all the candidates ahead of time, those names could be placed on a paper ballot, and if any corrections need to be done, it could be accomplished very easily.
This issue could not be of any more importance to law-abiding American Patriots; as for those that oppose this minor change, well, we already know what they are.
As a litmus test, let us try it both ways, paper ballots and electronic voting machines. Care to bet that the results would be so
far off, it would be unbelievable? Think about how important this is.
Remember to keep your Gun, keep your Faith, and they can keep their Change.
In God We Trust
