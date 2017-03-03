Powered by wish families, volunteers, donors, and friends, Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser celebrating thousands of wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. Proceeds from this event help fund wishes that bring life-changing joy and hope to children battling life-threatening medical conditions in our community. On March 11, 2017, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada partners with Caesars Foundation to present its 16th annual Walk for Wishes.

WHEN: Saturday, March 11, 2017

7:00 a.m. – Registration Opens

8:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

Bozarth Elementary Choir Students

8:30 a.m. – 5K Run Begins

8:35 a.m. — 1 Mile Walk Begins

WHO: Wish Kids and Families, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Volunteers, Wish Granters, Staff, Board Members and more than 3,000 participants

Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Allegiant, Caesars Foundation

Mission Sponsors: Hooters Casino Hotel, Reagan Outdoor Advertising, House Advantage

Fundraising Advocates: House Advantage, Sunrise Children’s Hospital, Resorts World, Aristocrat & Barrick Gold

WHERE: Town Square Las Vegas (Northwest Corner of Town Square Blvd and North St.), 6605 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89119

March 7: Freed educational conference on caregiving

On March 7, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is bringing its “15th Anniversary National Educating America” tour to Las Vegas, with a free educational conference for family and professional caregivers and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related illnesses.

Among the featured speakers are:

—Jeffrey L. Cummings, M.D., Sc.D., director of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas, who will provide an overview of Alzheimer’s disease, research and clinical trials;

—Chief Gene Saunders, founder and chief executive officer of Project Lifesaver International, who will talk about safeguarding one’s space to reduce the risk of wandering, a behavior experienced by many individuals with Alzheimer’s; and

—Alissa Taag, ACC/EDU,AC-BC, CADDCT, CCP, president of the National Association of Activity Professionals (NAAP), who will lead a session on validation techniques in a real world.

In addition, a panel of family caregivers will share their personal stories of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. The event will also feature free, confidential memory screenings.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Convention Center, 3600 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169

GREAT VISUALS: See 4X4 and 8X8-foot panels from the AFA Quilt to Remember, the first large-scale quilt that pays tribute to the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease made by family members of people living with Alzheimer’s disease. Julie Davies, a Las Vegas-area resident who created a quilt in honor of her grandmother, Gladys Eliza Steffenhagen Hall, will be in attendance. Hall loved teal and pink, her poodle, her family, and her faith. All of these themes were incorporated into the panel Davies created.

WHY: Currently, more than 37,000 people in the state of Nevada are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Advanced age is the greatest risk factor, with the incidence of the disease doubling every five years between 65 and 95. For more information about AFA, visit www.alzfdn.org.

Plaza Event Center to host March Mania Viewing Party, March 16-19

College basketball fans can enjoy the action of all of the games this March at the new Plaza Event Center, a nearly 5,000 sq. ft. special event space at the

Plaza Hotel & Casino, which is celebrating its official grand opening with a March Mania Viewing Party Friday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.

Located adjacent to the casino floor, the Plaza Event Center offers 18 large screen HD televisions, two projectors and a state-of-the-art sound system to offer the ultimate sports event party location and one of the best viewing experiences in the city. For the March Mania Viewing Party, guests will enjoy stadium style food and drinks with comfortable seating options so groups, large and small, can mix and mingle while watching the basketball games.

Admission to the Plaza’s March Mania Viewing Party is $15 for a One-Day Pass or $40 for a Four-Day Pass (plus taxes and fees). Each admission pass includes a commemorative shirt and one complimentary drink and food item per day. Tickets are on sale at www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/march-mania/, at the Casino Box Office, or by calling 702-386-2507.

The new Plaza Event Center is a multipurpose space that can accommodate approximately 200 guests in a variety of flexible seating options. With two stages, the Plaza Event Center will also host live entertainment for audiences of up to 300 people.

Available for private parties, such as conferences and corporate events, the space compliments the Plaza’s existing 30,000 sq. ft. of ballroom and meeting space. Food and beverage options are provided by the Plaza’s in-house catering team.

“The Plaza continues to welcome more groups and special events,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “The new Plaza Event Center allows us to offer a fun, flexible space for smaller events, like viewing parties and live entertainment, and supplements our existing convention space providing larger groups who want to take over the entire property with another venue for their programs. The Plaza continues to diversify its amenities and offerings to meet the needs of its customers, and the Plaza Event Center is just the latest addition that will enhance the overall guest experience.”

Dutch Bros Vegas raises $1,350 for Three Square on Dutch Luv Day

On Dutch Luv Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, Dutch Bros East Vegas partnered with the community to raise $1,350 for Three Square.

Three Square, a local nonprofit, strives to assist members of the community so they are not forced to choose between buying groceries or playing bills.

“We are so lucky to have amazing customers who support us when we ask,” said Dutch Bros Co-Founder, Travis Boersma. “When we are able to come together to support our communities it’s inspiring how much we can accomplish.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, all Dutch Bros locations throughout the seven states in which the company operates donated $1 from every drink sold to local food organizations. These local organizations provide meals, food programs and assistance to local men, women and children who are in need of support. They provide support to community members in various ways, with a core mission at heart: to end hunger, as we know it.

Dutch Bros moved away from donating canned food on Dutch Luv Day to donating $1 from every drink sold two years ago. On average, $1 enables local organizations to purchase a plethora of healthy and nutritious food to local community members. This monetary donation not only saves them the time of sorting through food that may be expired, or not up-to proper food standards, but also provides more meals for the community.

Last Dutch Bros donated $234,030, equaling over 1.6 million pounds of food, or over 1.3 millions meals to local organization. This year, with the help of its community, they were able to increase its donation by $17,641 for a total of $251,671. This donation will allow local organizations to purchase up to 1,761,697 pounds food. All funds raised on Feb. 14 at Dutch Bros East Vegas will benefit Three Square as they strive to fulfill their mission to feed everyone through community support and services.

Headaches far more common in kids than adults who have stroke

Children are far more likely than adults to get headaches when having a stroke, a new study suggests.

The findings, presented Wednesday at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2017, showed that 6 percent of children under age 3 and 46 percent of those 3 or older reported headaches — far higher than the estimated percent of adults who experience headache with an ischemic stroke.

“Stroke should be considered as a possible diagnosis in any child with a headache and additional symptoms of weakness or numbness (in the face, arm or leg) or changes in walking, talking or vision,” said Lori L. Billinghurst, M.D., M.Sc., clinical assistant professor of neurology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. “Urgent brain imaging may be required to distinguish a migraine with aura from a stroke.”

Researchers examined whether headache was documented at the onset of clot-caused ischemic stroke in 355 children 29 days to 18 years old enrolled in the multi-center Vascular Effects of Infection in Pediatric Stroke. Younger children may not have been able to communicate if they were having a headache, researchers noted.

Abnormalities in the blood vessel walls are a major reason for stroke in children, but the presence of headache didn’t distinguish between children with strokes related to artery abnormalities from others.

Among children 3 years or older, 50 percent of those with definite artery abnormalities related ischemic stroke had headaches; 3 percent of those with possible artery abnormalities related ischemic stroke; and 51 percent with no artery abnormalities related ischemic stroke.

However, of the 92 strokes in children with definite artery abnormalities related ischemic stroke, there were significant differences depending on the type of abnormality. Headache occurred in 70 percent of children with stroke caused by a blood vessel tear (dissection); 70 percent of those with non-progressive narrowing of the blood vessels (transient arteriopathy of childhood); 12 percent of children with moyamoya disease, a rare cause of progressive blood vessel blockage at the base of the brain; and 43 percent of those with inflammation in blood vessel walls occurring after infection, cancer or other medical conditions.

“It is possible that younger brains have blood vessels that are more easily distended and more likely to activate pain sensors that trigger headache,” Billinghurst said. “It is also possible that inflammation — a powerful activator of pain sensors — may be more important in the processes underlying stroke in children than in adults.

“We will be doing further work to see if there are differences in blood markers of inflammation in those with and without headache at time of stroke.”

Although headache was most common in stroke related to blood vessel tears or narrowing, the numbers in the study were too small to suggest that doctors use the presence of headache to determine the stroke cause, Billinghurst said.

“We would like to conduct a study of children who enter hospital emergency rooms with headache and suspected stroke to see whether there are characteristics of the headache or other neurologic symptoms that predict whether a stroke will be confirmed on imaging,” she said. “We would like to develop a predictive formula that can help physicians diagnose stroke more rapidly and enable earlier, perhaps lifesaving stroke treatments.”

A new model, a new vision for health science

Six months after recruiting 10,000 residents to participate in a one-of-a-kind, community-based population health study, Nevada-based Renown Health, the Desert Research Institute, and the DRI Foundation have combined resources to realize a new model for health science.

Renown Institute for Health Innovation (IHI), a not-for-profit LLC, will build on the success of the population health and genetics project launched in September of 2016 with leading personal genetics company, 23andMe.

“Renown Health is committed to improving the health of all Nevadans,” said Anthony Slonim, M.D., DrPH, president and CEO of Renown Health. “Partnering with a Nevada born, world-leading environmental research institute makes perfect sense. With DRI’s help, we can take on population health improvement through data science expertise and leading-edge environmental research.”

Northern Nevada’s diverse healthcare catchment spans 100,000 square miles, an area the same size as New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania combined; and serves almost one-million community members. These unique elements — the population, the comprehensive provider network, generational healthcare data and innovative combination of new research tools — make the region an ideal location for advanced health science.

“The key to better understanding health problems, and making the solutions scalable to people around the world, is to first harness the power of our own health data and understand the broad geographic, ethnic, cultural and socio-economic diversity of our unique community here in Nevada,” explained Dr. Christos Galanopoulos, MD, MBA, MSc, FACS, vice president and chief clinical officer of Renown Institute for Cancer, who will co-direct the IHI.

Initial participants in the Renown, DRI, and 23andMe study range from ages 18 to more than 90 years old and come from more than 135 zip codes throughout Renown’s service area. More than 80 percent of the participants have visited a Renown medical center prior to signing up.

The IHI science and medicine research team is now beginning to process and analyze the data from the study using 23andMe’s Genotyping Services for Research platform and in-house genetics and data analysis tools.

Beyond the study with 23andMe, IHI staff will work to integrate environmental data and socio-economic determinants to help Nevada solve some of its most complex environmental health problems.

“We’ve created a viable research and development pipeline in health data science, biotechnology and medical research,” said Joseph Grzymski, Ph.D., senior director of DRI’s Applied Innovation Center, who will also co-direct the IHI. “This is not only attracting global attention to Nevada, but also helping drive long-term sustainability and the promotion of health education and participation of community members. This is all possible thanks to the support and belief of Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval and investments from the State’s Knowledge Fund.”

The IHI will also focus on expanding the region’s access to leading-edge clinical trials and fostering new connections with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, Grzymski added.

