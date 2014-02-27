The LVPPA is a joke! That’s my take on them after reading the article
on page #1 of the Tribune that stated the LVPPA does not consider
Officer Gordon Martines a viable candidate.
What gives the LVPPA the right to decide who is, or is not a viable
candidate? I happen to know that Gordon Martines is a member of the
LVPPA and has been a member for many years. I also happen to know that
over the years he has done many things to assist the LVPPA and now
they reward him by stating that in their opinion he is not a viable
candidate.
Of course it would be impossible to prove this, but it is obvious to
me and to many others who know the situation, that the LVPPA was given
orders to say what they have said by the current administration
because Officer Martines is currently engaged in a Law Suit involving
the LVMPD, the Sheriff himself and other officers.
In this case, the powers that be (the LVMPD Administration) have used
their power to discredit Officer Martines for personal reasons on the
part of administration officials.
Interestingly the ‘powers that be’ took it upon themselves to
completely disregard Officer Martines’ years of loyal service to the
LVMPD and, they’ve used their power to try to discredit an honorable
Police Officer who is running for the office of Sheriff of Clark
County. They can be right by accident, but there’s more to being right
than just guessing… you have to be right for the right reasons.
In this case they’re wrong!
Jerry Schafer
* * * * *
When Marx and Engels wrote the Communist Manifesto in 1848, they
presented ten steps necessary to destroy any free enterprise system
and replace it with Communism. Step number two is to establish a heavy
progressive or graduated income tax. At that time, this country did
not have an income tax. It took 65 years for the progressives to sell
it to the American people. Back then, it was hard to realize the
dangers it brought to this nation. Today, we can see why Marxism
considers it a necessary tool to bring down any productive nation and
turn it into a Socialist State.
The House Ways and Means Committee (HW&M) oversees the IRS and is
considering proposals to fix our tax system. Recent abuses demand the
replacement of the IRS and it’s 70,000+ pages of regulations. Kevin
Brady (a ranking member of HW&M recently wrote, “Americans shouldn’t
fear the IRS.” I disagree. Every citizen should fear the IRS and
should have feared it 100 years ago. The Marxist knew then it would
grow into the monster it is today. I agree with the remainder of Mr
Brady’s article promoting the Fair Tax.
Newsome
PO Box 5124, Granbury, TX 76049-0124
* * * * *
‘Tis the season. Tax season that is, and time to waste our time again.
A 2011 study by noted economist Art Laffer estimates that U.S.
taxpayers wasted 3.16 billion hours and shelled out $431.1 billion
just to comply with the income tax code. This excludes the opportunity
costs due to lost productivity, and it costs our economy $216.2
billion annually.
With approximately 140 million taxpayers in the U.S., on average each
taxpayer wastes 23 hours per year pulling together and filing their
taxes. Though the odds of being audited are small, we know with over
75,000 pages of tax code that the return we file is wrong, and if
audited we’ll pay one way or another. May the odds be ever in our
favor…
There is a better solution. Switch from an income tax to a consumption
tax. This would eliminate the need to file taxes — you would pay your
tax when you buy something. This would encourage people to work and
save their money. Make it fair by excluding tax on essential spending
like food, clothing, shelter.
That better solution is HR25/S122 — the FairTax. It would also create
millions of new jobs, tax the shadow economy on their spending, and
level the playing field for U.S. companies competing in a global
marketplace. It would also eliminate the IRS.
Stop wasting our time. Pass the FairTax!
James R. Donnell
2916 Woodleigh Ln., Cameron Park, CA 95682
* * * * *
Animals have lost a dear friend with the passing of comic great Sid
Caesar. Sid had a huge heart for animals, especially dogs, and he and
his family adopted several dogs from animal shelters and rescue groups
over the years. In an article in Los Angeles’ The Pet Press magazine,
Sid said that animals are “really true friends. And if you want animal
friends, please get them from the pound. They appreciate it. A little
love, a little food, and you’ve got friends for life.”
If you’re looking for a new best friend, please help keep Sid’s legacy
of compassion alive by opening your heart and home to a needy dog or
cat at a shelter instead of buying animals from breeders. There are
thousands of sweet, healthy dogs and cats waiting in animal shelters
everywhere, longing for a kind person to take them home and make them
part of their family. To find out more, please visit www.PETA.org.
Paula Moore
The PETA Foundation
501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510
