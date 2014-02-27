Editorials · Letters to the Editor

The LVPPA is a joke!

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email
lvppaThe LVPPA is a joke! That’s my take on them after reading the article
on page #1 of the Tribune that stated the LVPPA does not consider
Officer Gordon Martines a viable candidate.
What gives the LVPPA the right to decide who is, or is not a viable
candidate? I happen to know that Gordon Martines is a member of the
LVPPA and has been a member for many years. I also happen to know that
over the years he has done many things to assist the LVPPA and now
they reward him by stating that in their opinion he is not a viable
candidate.
Of course it would be impossible to prove this, but it is obvious to
me and to many others who know the situation, that the LVPPA was given
orders to say what they have said by the current administration
because Officer Martines is currently engaged in a Law Suit involving
the LVMPD, the Sheriff himself and other officers.
In this case, the powers that be (the LVMPD Administration) have used
their power to discredit Officer Martines for personal reasons on the
part of administration officials.
Interestingly the ‘powers that be’ took it upon themselves to
completely disregard Officer Martines’ years of loyal service to the
LVMPD and, they’ve used their power to try to discredit an honorable
Police Officer who is running for the office of Sheriff of Clark
County. They can be right by accident, but there’s more to being right
than just guessing… you have to be right for the right reasons.
In this case they’re wrong!
Jerry Schafer
* * * * *
When Marx and Engels wrote the Communist Manifesto in 1848, they
presented ten steps necessary to destroy any free enterprise system
and replace it with Communism. Step number two is to establish a heavy
progressive or graduated income tax. At that time, this country did
not have an income tax. It took 65 years for the progressives to sell
it to the American people. Back then, it was hard to realize the
dangers it brought to this nation. Today, we can see why Marxism
considers it a necessary tool to bring down any productive nation and
turn it into a Socialist State.
The House Ways and Means Committee (HW&M) oversees the IRS and is
considering proposals to fix our tax system. Recent abuses demand the
replacement of the IRS and it’s 70,000+ pages of regulations. Kevin
Brady (a ranking member of HW&M recently wrote, “Americans shouldn’t
fear the IRS.” I disagree. Every citizen should fear the IRS and
should have feared it 100 years ago. The Marxist knew then it would
grow into the monster it is today. I agree with the remainder of Mr
Brady’s article promoting the Fair Tax.
Newsome
PO Box 5124, Granbury, TX 76049-0124
* * * * *
‘Tis the season. Tax season that is, and time to waste our time again.
A 2011 study by noted economist Art Laffer estimates that U.S.
taxpayers wasted 3.16 billion hours and shelled out $431.1 billion
just to comply with the income tax code. This excludes the opportunity
costs due to lost productivity, and it costs our economy $216.2
billion annually.
With approximately 140 million taxpayers in the U.S., on average each
taxpayer wastes 23 hours per year pulling together and filing their
taxes. Though the odds of being audited are small, we know with over
75,000 pages of tax code that the return we file is wrong, and if
audited we’ll pay one way or another. May the odds be ever in our
favor…
There is a better solution. Switch from an income tax to a consumption
tax. This would eliminate the need to file taxes — you would pay your
tax when you buy something. This would encourage people to work and
save their money. Make it fair by excluding tax on essential spending
like food, clothing, shelter.
That better solution is HR25/S122 — the FairTax. It would also create
millions of new jobs, tax the shadow economy on their spending, and
level the playing field for U.S. companies competing in a global
marketplace. It would also eliminate the IRS.
Stop wasting our time. Pass the FairTax!
James R. Donnell
2916 Woodleigh Ln., Cameron Park, CA 95682
* * * * *
Animals have lost a dear friend with the passing of comic great Sid
Caesar. Sid had a huge heart for animals, especially dogs, and he and
his family adopted several dogs from animal shelters and rescue groups
over the years. In an article in Los Angeles’ The Pet Press magazine,
Sid said that animals are “really true friends. And if you want animal
friends, please get them from the pound. They appreciate it. A little
love, a little food, and you’ve got friends for life.”
If you’re looking for a new best friend, please help keep Sid’s legacy
of compassion alive by opening your heart and home to a needy dog or
cat at a shelter instead of buying animals from breeders. There are
thousands of sweet, healthy dogs and cats waiting in animal shelters
everywhere, longing for a kind person to take them home and make them
part of their family. To find out more, please visit www.PETA.org.
Paula Moore
The PETA Foundation
501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510

 

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email

— Las Vegas Tribune

49 Comments

  1. MoonPGille says:
    February 17, 2016 at 1:03 am

    Hello! I’ve been following your weblog for some time now and
    finally got the bravery to go on and supply you with a shout
    from Lubbock Tx! Just desired to say keep up the excellent work!

    Reply
  2. LettyADahlen says:
    March 14, 2016 at 12:02 am

    Greate post. Keep writing such kind of information on your
    site. Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hey there, You’ve performed an excellent job.

    I will definitely digg it and in my view recommend to my friends.
    I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.

    Reply
  3. AntwanDElsen says:
    May 26, 2016 at 3:09 pm

    I have been surfing online more than three hours lately,
    yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours.
    It really is beautiful price enough in my opinion. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good
    content material as you did, the internet could be considerably more helpful than previously.

    Reply
  4. NigelVCristo says:
    May 28, 2016 at 5:35 am

    Write more, thats all I have got to state. Literally, it appears like
    you used the recording to make your point. You clearly determine what youre talking about, why get rid of your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could
    be giving us something enlightening to learn?

    Reply
  5. LazaroPQuoss says:
    July 10, 2016 at 2:48 pm

    Informative article, totally what I was looking
    for.

    Reply
  6. LeanWEsten says:
    July 22, 2016 at 11:15 am

    Saved as being a favorite, I really like your blog!

    Reply
  7. LeviUMarrero says:
    August 19, 2016 at 9:49 am

    Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness
    in your post is simply nice and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to
    keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable
    work.

    Reply
  8. PearleWSanda says:
    August 25, 2016 at 5:38 am

    In reality when someone doesn’t know then its approximately other
    users that they can assist, so here it occurs.

    Reply
  9. JoesphGJundt says:
    August 26, 2016 at 8:57 pm

    Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. That may be
    an incredibly well written article. I’ll make certain to bookmark
    it and come back to learn extra of your respective helpful information. Many thanks for that post.
    I’ll definitely comeback.

    Reply
  10. CruzFSteeb says:
    September 6, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel that this web site needs a
    lot more attention. I’ll more likely be returning to see more,
    thanks for the information!

    Reply
  11. EileenSJeong says:
    September 23, 2016 at 4:43 am

    Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you will certainly be an excellent author.
    I will make sure that to bookmark your blog
    site and certainly will come back sometime soon. I wish to encourage one to definitely continue
    your great posts, possess a nice morning!

    Reply
  12. HugoHBuckley says:
    October 3, 2016 at 1:20 pm

    Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site along with us thus i got to look it over.
    I’m definitely enjoying the info. I’m bookmarking and you will be
    tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and superb design.

    Reply
  13. JanelOTaps says:
    November 14, 2016 at 3:40 am

    Your mode of telling all within this piece of
    writing is really nice, all can effortlessly know
    about it, Thanks a whole lot.

    Reply
  14. LourdesDFina says:
    November 14, 2016 at 10:29 pm

    Excellent items by you, man. I actually have have in your mind your stuff previous
    to and you are just too great. I really like
    what you might have got here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which in which you are saying it.
    You’re making it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it
    wise. I can’t wait to read considerably more by you. Which is really a tremendous site.

    Reply
  15. AntonBUpwall says:
    November 14, 2016 at 10:44 pm

    Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg
    it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll
    be benefited from this website.

    Reply
  16. RonnaWDonham says:
    November 15, 2016 at 7:43 am

    Wow, that’s a few things i was seeking for, such a stuff! present here at this website, thanks admin with this website.

    Reply
  17. StaceyUMoc says:
    November 15, 2016 at 8:22 am

    I am just regular visitor, how are you presently everybody?
    This paragraph posted at this site is in fact nice.

    Reply
  18. NolanYDickel says:
    November 15, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering troubles with your RSS.
    I don’t understand the reason why I cannot join it.
    Can there be someone else getting a similar RSS issues?

    Anyone that knows the solution are you going to kindly respond?

    Thanx!!

    Reply
  19. GaleXMrnak says:
    November 16, 2016 at 2:37 am

    Hi there, I like reading through your article. I wanted to write a bit
    comment to support you.

    Reply
  20. RegeniaCZeek says:
    November 16, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Excellent blog you have here.. It’s hard to find excellent writing like yours nowadays.
    I honestly appreciate individuals as if you! Be cautious!!

    Reply
  21. LuisTFedel says:
    November 16, 2016 at 5:56 pm

    I needed to thanks for this good read!! I certainly enjoyed
    every little bit of it. I actually have got you book marked
    to check out new stuff you post

    Reply
  22. TysonTAmoe says:
    November 16, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    It’s very simple to learn any matter on net when compared with books, as I found this post at this site.

    Reply
  23. MarquisXHume says:
    November 16, 2016 at 7:26 pm

    It’s remarkable in support of me to have
    a website, which is good for my know-how. thanks
    admin

    Reply
  24. CarloPMaymon says:
    November 16, 2016 at 7:30 pm

    Aw, this was an exceptionally nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a great article but what can I say I procrastinate a lot
    and never seem to get anything done.

    Reply
  25. JanJLawrey says:
    November 17, 2016 at 6:18 am

    Thanks very nice blog!

    Reply
  26. NorrisBNosel says:
    November 17, 2016 at 7:48 am

    I really like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and reporting!
    Keep up to date the fantastic works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.

    Reply
  27. MayeOIntveld says:
    November 17, 2016 at 10:17 am

    Great information. Lucky me Recently i found your web site accidentally
    (stumbleupon). I actually have saved as being a favorite for later!

    Reply
  28. DerickIGrano says:
    November 17, 2016 at 10:41 am

    Thanks for the personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed
    reading it, you will certainly be an excellent author. I will be sure to bookmark your website and will often keep coming back from now on. I would like to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have got a nice weekend!

    Reply
  29. JamesBHirn says:
    November 17, 2016 at 10:48 am

    We stumbled right here provided by a different website address and thought I should check things out.
    I enjoy the things i see so now i am just following you.
    Anticipate going over your internet page again.

    Reply
  30. WaltonLHopke says:
    November 17, 2016 at 11:59 am

    Attractive portion of content. I just stumbled
    upon your website and in accession capital to claim that I get
    actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way
    I’ll be subscribing for your augment or even I success you access persistently rapidly.

    Reply
  31. ToneyQHowson says:
    November 17, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    You could definitely watch your expertise within the article you
    write. The arena hopes for much more passionate writers as if you who are not afraid to say how
    they believe. At all times go after your heart.

    Reply
  32. KurtisGArras says:
    November 17, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    I always used to read post in news papers however right now when i am an end user
    of web therefore from now I am using net for content, as a result of web.

    Reply
  33. AleneOWigton says:
    November 17, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    Awesome article.

    Reply
  34. LouiePDupoux says:
    November 17, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!

    Reply
  35. KirkXCocca says:
    November 17, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    Actually no matter whether someone doesn’t know then its as much as other users that they can assist, so here it
    happens.

    Reply
  36. DennyGGustis says:
    November 17, 2016 at 2:05 pm

    I’ll immediately snatch your rss when i can not
    to locate your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognise to ensure I
    may just subscribe. Thanks.

    Reply
  37. ColbyZCoia says:
    November 17, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    Very energetic blog, I liked that bit. Will there
    be considered a part 2?

    Reply
  38. JakeGForkner says:
    November 17, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    Very nice post. I really discovered your blog and wished to
    say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your website posts.
    Regardless I’ll be subscribing to the rss feed and i also i
    do hope you write again soon!

    Reply
  39. CarlQWhitton says:
    November 17, 2016 at 3:05 pm

    Hello, I love reading most of your article. I like to create a bit comment
    to back up you.

    Reply
  40. CarlenaQByse says:
    November 17, 2016 at 3:18 pm

    Wonderful goods by you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
    previous to and you’re just too great. I really like what you might
    have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which
    you say it. You will be making it enjoyable and you still care
    for to maintain it wise. I cant wait to read through
    considerably more on your part. This can be really
    a great site.

    Reply
  41. ViolaSArnall says:
    November 17, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    I’ve learn several just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
    I surprise how a lot effort you place to make this kind of fantastic informative web site.

    Reply
  42. BrockKKelsey says:
    November 17, 2016 at 7:00 pm

    Which is a really good tip especially to individuals unfamiliar with the
    blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Many thanks for
    sharing that one. Essential read article!

    Reply
  43. DelcieGBobko says:
    November 18, 2016 at 3:06 am

    whoah this blog is magnificent i like studying your articles.

    Stay up the great work! You realize, a lot of people are looking round for this info, you can help them greatly.

    Reply
  44. WyattSPioche says:
    December 5, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Amazing! Its genuinely awesome piece of writing, I have got much clear
    idea on the topic of from this article.

    Reply
  45. IanEPilarski says:
    December 5, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    A person essentially assist to create seriously articles I would state.
    That is the first time I frequented your web site and so far?
    I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit extraordinary.
    Great process!

    Reply
  46. ArronEHonold says:
    December 12, 2016 at 10:46 am

    Remarkable issues here. I am very glad to look
    your post. Thanks a lot and I am looking forward to touch you.
    Will you please drop me a e-mail?

    Reply
  47. CecilYTimber says:
    December 26, 2016 at 10:40 am

    It’s perfect time and energy to earn some plans in the future and
    it can be a chance to be happy. I actually have read
    through this post and in case I could I prefer to suggest you some interesting things or
    suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles making reference
    to this article. I wish to read more reasons for it!

    Reply
  48. JonZPichardo says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:26 am

    I like it whenever people come together and share views.
    Great website, make it up!

    Reply
  49. TobyJCadoy says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:03 am

    Hello there, just became alert to your site through Google, and located
    that it’s really informative. I’m going to look out
    for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
    A great deal of people will be taken advantage of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Reply

Leave a comment

*
To prove you're a person (not a spam script), type the security word shown in the picture. Click on the picture to hear an audio file of the word.
Anti-spam image

    • WordPress Support