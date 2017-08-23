LVMPD, Court System to Wrestle with Choke-Hold Dilemma

Back in the early ‘80s, the LAPD had several complaints against the use of a chokehold called the “Bar-Arm chokehold.” For a while, the LAPD had suspended the use of this chokehold by police officers, at least until it could be evaluated or maybe an alternative could be developed. Thus the “lateral Vascular Neck Restraint” came to be and has been in use ever since with remarkable success, at least until just recently, whereby a suspect (Brown) later died due to asphyxiation by the hands of an LVMPD police officer, in the line of duty, all happening during the course of a lawful arrest.

After 39 years of honorable and dedicated law enforcement service, I can attest to the fact that if either the Bar-Arm chokehold, or the LVNR is properly applied, the results can be satisfactory whereby neither the suspect nor the officer will sustain injury other than maybe some sore muscles, all in order to effect a lawful arrest. This technique was used by me in over 50 arrests of unruly or intoxicated individuals, without injury or any necessary hospitalization.

The chokehold is the preferred method of restraint rather than having to resort to the use of impact weapons. The drawback to use of the chokehold is mainly on the police officer because he must position himself in relation to the suspect, so that the technique can be applied properly, which will then produce the desired results — temporary unconsciousness.

I am saddened that potential criminal charges could possibly be levied against the police officer. I hope that politics is not going to play a part in this decision. It appears that a big money lawsuit is in the mix. Any force used in the commission of an lawful arrest is always going to be closely examined, as it should be, especially one that involves death.

As to the issue of a properly applied LVNR technique, who is to say whether or not the chokehold was properly applied. The presence of illegal drugs in the suspect’s body contributes to the risks of accidental death when using the chokehold, as LAPD found out when noticing that there were so many associated deaths; it was because of cocaine use by many of the suspects. The combination of illegal drugs and the chokehold does not mix well at all. Unfortunately, there is no immediate way to tell if someone has just taken some illegal drugs.

Police work is an imperfect business. There is just no guarantee whether one technique will work better than another, depending on the situation and/or environment.

My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer that is involved in this situation. On many occasions I could have said, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.” The use of a chockhold is not a very pretty sight. It actually looks worse than it really is; the suspect usually comes back much more sedated and calm.

