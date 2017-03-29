Photos by Hotel Le Meurice and Restaurant Le Meurice

When you want pure luxury and everything that comes with it, the award-winning Hotel Le Meurice and the Restaurant Le Meurice, in Paris, France are known as the richest and one of the most expensive in the world.

The Hotel Maurice’s lavish grand hotel setting on Rue de Rivoli began in 1835 with only the finest antique mirrors, crystal chandeliers, bronzes, marbles, and frescoes continuing to strive for elegance and service to this day.

The Hotel Maurice must be viewed inside and outside while the beauty of its classic styles awakens each room as you enter and stroll through the hotel. Step back in time returning to another age, you will be pampered and gratified for stopping at the hotel and restaurant.

Yes, Paris is known for their cuisine yet award-winning Chef and Restaurateur Alain Ducasse, of Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse, brings dining to a higher level not only to enjoy the food but he creates an “experience” you will never forget.

Guests enjoy sitting in Ducasse’s beautiful restaurant, inspired by the world famous Versailles, the perfect place to relax and indulge yourselves.

Sample ala carte menu:

Sea scallops from Normandy, butternut squash, acidulated herbs-115;

Warm Guinea fowl, duck foie gras and cabbage pie-110;

Chicken from Culoiseau farm, poached seasonal vegetables, Albufera-175;

Saddle of Lacaune lamb, lightly spiced bulgur-105; and

Chop and saddle of venison with juniper berries, peppered sauce-120.

COLLECTION MENU-380-THREE Specialty Dishes, Cheese and Dessert.

Vegetables cooked in salted crust, sea scallops from Seine bay with butternut squash and acidulated herbs;

Brittany lobster and truffled sea potatoes; and

Chicken from Culoiseau farm poached seasonal vegetables, Albufera, Cheeses, Iced chestnut delight, and hazel.

As they describe, “The restaurant le Meurice Alain Ducasse features a unique and confidential space: the Chef’s Table. A private dining room with a unique view of le Meurice Alain Ducasse’s kitchens. A table for 8 guests, who can enjoy chef Jocelyn Herland’s cuisine and enjoy his menu suggestions in an intimate atmosphere, with for performance the ballet of chefs evolving before their eyes.

Staying at the Hotel Le Meurice offers several choices of rooms and suites. The luxury continues in their hotel rooms, suites and the Presidential Apartment.

The Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse & HÙtel Le Meurice are located at 228, rue de Rivoli, 75001, in Paris, France

