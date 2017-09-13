Responding to Las Vegas Tribune allegations that perhaps some city officials or just city employees were protecting a Mexican that was building a shack in his backyard, the city explained that “shacks” do not need permits.

However this ‘shack” is even higher than a regular house on the block. It has a porch and lights, which begs the question of who did the electrical installation, giving the other residents on the block the assurance that the electrical work was done by licensed professionals and a fire is not foreseen in the near future.

A city employee told the Las Vegas Tribune that there was no lighting in the shack and therefore there’s no danger of an electrical fire that he could see.

That employee’s name is Anthony Rogers and he works as Code Enforcement Officer with the Department of Planning for the City of Las Vegas, and according to the “neighborhood Gazette,” he does not like to be called Mr. Rogers, but prefers Officer Rogers — even if he wears plain clothes and does not show a badge to those addressing him; they apparently have to be mind-readers.

Las Vegas Tribune went to the area at night and took a picture of the shack when the light was on to prove the newspaper’s point.

It’s been the contention of the newspaper that many elected officials, including the City of Las Vegas, walk on eggshells around Mexican minorities due to fear of threats and wonder if it is a direct attack on Las Vegas Tribune, or are city officials acting questionably by favoring others?

It is obvious that elected officials do not like the fact that a weekly newspaper could ask questions that they do not want to answer or do not have answers for, and therefore it always takes longer than the normal time to return phone calls.

It is also very noticeable that the only critic that the elected or public officials accept or will allow to be in disagreement with them is with the daily newspaper.

With the exception of one County Commissioner, the Las Vegas Tribune endorsed the entire board of elected officials despite the fact that they are all Democrats because the newspaper does not look at the candidate’s party affiliation, but rather what is better for the community.

The problem may be that when the Las Vegas Tribune does not agree with those spoiled elected officials, that is when discrimination takes the place of the Fifth Amendment.

Case in point is County Commissioner Chairman Steve Sisolak — who the newspaper was ready to endorse for Governor in the 2018 election — who attends the same church as many of the Las Vegas Tribune administration and who maintained a cordial relationship with the newspaper until the stadium issue arrived and the weekly newspaper was against public funding for a project from which only casinos will profit.

Another case in point is County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani; even if the commissioner has never been a fan of Las Vegas Tribune she is being supported and endorsed by the newspaper in every race, but rumors that she was planning to propose Clark County be converted into a Sanctuary County came to light.

Las Vegas Tribune contacted her office and inquired about the veracity of these rumors and let her know that the newspaper will oppose her in that effort if it is true; from then on, she has been “too busy” to return phone calls and has turned down invitations to appear on Tribune Radio even if the rumors that she is planning to run for governor are increasing and she could use all the support she can get.

Both the Managing Editor and the newspaper’s General Manager are in agreement that the Las Vegas Tribune will continue supporting candidates who, if elected, will benefit the community as a whole, not only those who are not afraid of critics or a difference of opinion.

The same happened with the last city election when three candidates running for office were supported and endorsed by the Las Vegas Tribune regardless of the fact that they were not allowed to maintain a line of communication with the newspaper because their fugitive public relations manager does not allow them to be in contact with Las Vegas Tribune.

“Bob Beers, Michelle Fiore, Cara Campbell and Stavros Anthony were the four candidates that we proudly supported and we would happily do it again. All but Bob Beers won their election bid; we are happy for them and will support Bob Beers for his State Treasurer race even if he has severed all communications with us,”stated Chris Garcia of Radio Tribune.